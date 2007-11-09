U.S. navy launches campaign to boost security in African waters

DAKAR (AP) -- The U.S. navy launched a campaign this week to boost security off the dangerous coasts of central and western Africa, an American naval commander said Thursday.

""What we are trying to do is to help Africa build the capacity to combat threats to maritime security and safety, to know what is going on in your domain and to do something about it,"" operation commander John Nowell told AFP.""It helps to provide peace and stability for economic prosperity that is very important to African nations and to the international community and also is good for the U.S.,"" said Nowell.""I think trying to prevent an environment where extremists can gain a foothold is very important to us.""West Africa is now a major transit point for drugs en route from Latin America to Europe, and central and west African seas are also brimming with traffickers who take advantage of illegal immigrants after a better life in Europe.Britain, France and Spain are also involved in the project, which was launched in Senegal.