Mideast peace conference aims to increase pressures on Palestine

TEHRAN (Fars News Agency) -- The so-called Middle-East peace conference in Annapolis, is aimed at increasing pressure on the Palestinian people, Deputy chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said.

Speaking to FNA on the sidelines of an open session of Majlis on Sunday, Mohammad-Nabi Rudaki pointed to the crimes of the Zionist regime of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories, and said, ""Restoration of the Palestinians' inalienable rights through holding a referendum and appointing a central government by all the indigenous population of that land, including the Jews, Christians and Muslims, sets the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on Palestine.""He reiterated that the U.S. and the Israeli regime intend to increase pressures on the Palestinian people through the so-called Autumn Peace Conference, and reminded, ""Similar to the past fifty years, these countries do not at all intend to help the oppressed Palestinian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran will not attend this conference due to the same reason no matter it is held before or after the talks between Iran and the U.S. over Iraq.""