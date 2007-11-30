Iran underlines expansion of ties with Egypt

TEHRAN – Tehran and Cairo have great economic potentials to reinforce bilateral relations, said Iran’s industries and mines minister here Friday.

Accompanied by a delegation of industrial managers, Ali-Akbar Mehrabian departed for Cairo today to visit some projects and hold talks with Egyptian officials.Peugeot Pars sedan’s factory will go on stream in Egypt during the minister’s three-day-long trip as Iran tries to expand its cooperation with countries of Latin America, Asia, and Europe in a bid to globalize its auto industry.