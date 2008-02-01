Boxing legend Tyson shows soft side in S. Africa

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, once nicknamed “The Baddest Man on the Planet”, isn’t about to set foot in any hotspots on his first trip to Africa.

Tyson, whose career has been marred by controversy, including a prison term … and the infamous ear-biting incident in a title fight with Evander Holyfield, says he has mellowed.“I would like to go wherever they’re not having any war,” he told Reuters in an interview. “I would love to go to Kenya but right now they are having a civil war there.”Tyson is in South Africa to help raise funds for a children’s charity at a gala banquet, where one of South Africa’s most controversial figures, Jacob Zuma, will be keynote speaker.Tyson says he’s no longer a bad boy and is not interested in boxing despite earning the fearsome title “Iron Mike” in the ring.But he is still fighting demons.“I am my own worst enemy in anything I ever did,” he told a press conference before the interview.“I feel so old,” said the 43-year-old Tyson. “I’m just happy to be remembered.”(Source: China Daily/Agencies) -