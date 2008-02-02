Government committed to aspirations of late Imam

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said here on Saturday that the government is committed to aspirations of the late Imam Khomeini.

He made the remark talking to reporters at the mausoleum of the Father of the Islamic Revolution where he, along with his cabinet ministers, paid tribute to the late Imam Khomeini on the second day of the annual ‘Ten-Day Dawn’ celebrations marking the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.President Ahmadinejad stressed that the government, along with the people, will continue to resist all pressures.He added that national solidarity, resistance, serving people, meeting people’s needs, development of country, and defending justice are among principles established by the late Imam.Resistance against bullying powers and extremists as well as defending oppressed nations of the world are also among Imam’s aspirations, the president noted.Ahmadinejad and his ministers also attended graveyard of the martyrs of the 1980-88 Iraqi-imposed war and that of the Islamic Revolution.In the meantime, they visited the tombs of former president Mohammad-Ali Rajaei and his prime minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast at the presidential office on August 30, 1981.