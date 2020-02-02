Iranians to keep resisting enemies' pressure: Rouhani

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iranians will strongly resist against arrogant countries’ maximum pressure campaign to ultimately foil their plots.

Rouhani made the remarks while visiting the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, along with his cabinet team.

Rouhani was openly referring to Donald Trump’s economic war against Iran under his proclaimed “maximum pressure” policy.



The president and his cabinet team also pledged allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini at his mausoleum. Rouhani paid tribute to Imam Khomeini by placing a bouquet of flowers on his grave.

The visit to the Imam Khomeini shrine took place on the second day of Ten-Day Dawn.

The Ten-Day Dawn refers to the date that Imam Khomeini returned to Iran from exile on Feb. 1, 1979, until Feb. 11, when the victory of the Islamic Revolution was officially declared.

Talking at the mausoleum, Rouhani said, “Imam Khomeini taught us that we can establish religious democracy with the help of people; he taught us that we can fight the [arrogant] powers and resist their pressures with the help of people.”

“Our people are well aware that today, we do not have any choice but to resist against the oppressors,” he stressed.

Stressing that Iran has never sought conflicts with any other country, he reiterated Tehran's strong resistance in the face of challenges, saying, "Surrender and abjection are not in our policy."

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei also visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini. The Leader also paid homage to martyrs laid to rest in Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery in southern Tehran, including the martyrs of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and the 1981 bombing in Tehran in which 72 top figures, including chief justice Mohammad Hossein Beheshti, were martyred.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11. The final day is known as Bahman 22nd as Iranians take to the streets to mark the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

