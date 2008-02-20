Iran-Turkey power deal likely

TEHRAN (PIN) -- Iran may export 2,000 megawatts of electricity to Turkey, announced managing director of Electricity Network Management Company.

Masoud Hojjat told MNA that related agreements have been inked, hoping that in addition to power export from Khoy Power plant, Iran can sell electricity to Turkey via Dogobayazid.“Preliminary steps have been taken by Iran and we are waiting for Turkish officials to receive the necessary permits,“ he noted.He said that the price of electricity export from Khoy is secret, noting that 150 megawatts of electricity are expected to be sold to Turkey in the initial stage. “The figure will be increased to 1,000 megawatts,“ he said.Hojjat further stated that 40 megawatts of electricity will be exported from Dogobayazid in the initial phase, adding the figure can be raised to 250 or 300 megawatts later.“Once we manage to transfer 1,000 megawatts of electricity, it will be possible to link up to Europe’s power network via Turkey,“ he noted.The official added that negotiations are underway between Iranian contractors and Turkish officials on power plant construction in the two countries.He said that Turkey is due to build two power plants in Iran, adding Iran will also construct 2,000 megawatt power plant in Turkey. The decision was made during a recent visit by Turkey’s energy minister.