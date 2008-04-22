Majlis candidate lauds Ahmadinejad’s record in nuclear row

TEHRAN - Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, a former official at the Supreme National Security Council who is running for parliament in the northeastern city of Mashhad, has said nuclear achievements actually came due to guidelines set out by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

However, Rahmani Fazli said President Mahmud Ahmadinejad resisted more in the nuclear dispute with the West in comparison to previous administrations, the Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.“We are owed to Leader in the success of the Iran nuclear issue; and at this time an insistence by Ahmadinejad was much more than the former” presidents, Rahmani Fazli said in a meeting with students of Payam Nour University in Mashhad.He said that nuclear decisions have had nothing to do with the Rafsanjani, Khatami or Ahmadinejad administrations.Deciding about the issue is the responsibility of a committee consisting of relevant authorities who work under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council, Rahmani Fazli explained.The nuclear festival also belongs to the “Iranian nation” and it does not matter during which administration these achievements were celebrated, Rahmani Fazli remarked.On the capital flight, he said the issue is not related to any particular administration and no reliable statistics is currently available on the matter.Rahmani Fazli went on to say that Iran is currently the number one regional power.In response to a rumor which said Iran has “sold” its share in the Caspian Sea, Rahmani Fazli stated that Iran did not surrender even a single square meter of its soil to foreign forces during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and the rumors about selling Iran’s share in the Caspian Sea are “utter fabrications”.“The only agreement so far made is that the Caspian legal regime should be set through a consensus among the five littoral countries,” he noted.Rahmani Fazli served as deputy chairman in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) when the two bodies were run by Ali Larijani who was elected to parliament from Qom in the first round of election on March 14