Iran’s 3rd operator announces tender May 20

TEHRAN – Iran’s third operator has announced that it will issue a tender for this operator by May 20th.

“We hope to find a winner for this tender by the end of the first half of the year (Iranian calendar year: March 21,2008-March 20,2009),” project executive, Saeed Mahdiyun told reporters in a press conference.European, Russian, and Chinese companies have announced their eagerness to participate in this tender.Foreign companies must have an Iranian partner; these companies can not have more than 49 percent of the total shares of the company