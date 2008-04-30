Moscow will complete Bushehr power plant in time: Russia

TEHRAN – Acting secretary of Russian Security Council Valentin Sobolev here on Wednesday expressed Russia’s commitment to complete the Bushehr nuclear power plant in due time.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki, Sobolev said Russia is determined to improve its relations with Tehran to the highest level.“Further political relations will facilitate bilateral cooperation,” he noted.Mottaki stressed Iran’s right to utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and denounced the “unfair system dominating international relations”.Mottaki said the results of presidential and parliamentary elections in Russia and Iran were an endorsement to the two countries’ policies.He also added that the world can make use of “Iran’s potential, innovations, and strength” by initiating a “constructive and comprehensive dialogue” system.Acting secretary of Russian Security Council arrived in Tehran on Sunday to negotiate with Iranian officials over expansion of bilateral relations.Sobolev described his talks with Iranian officials as “constructive.