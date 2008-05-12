Arab League mission expected in Beirut today

BEIRUT (RIA Novosti) -- An Arab League delegation will arrive in Lebanon Tuesday (today) on a mediation mission, a spokesman for the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

At an emergency meeting on Sunday, Arab foreign ministers urged warring Lebanese factions to cease fighting, and decided to send a mission including Arab League General Secretary Amr Moussa to broker a settlement between the government and the Hezbollah-led opposition.The Arab League issued a statement on Sunday.“The ministers reject the principle of resorting to armed violence to achieve political goals,” it said.According to media reports, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hezbollah took control of the Muslim half of Beirut on Friday after three days of fighting with pro-government militias.At least 20 people have reportedly been killed and over 50 wounded in the worst internal clashes since the 1975-90 civil war.