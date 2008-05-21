Redlines of Islamic Revolution set by Imam: Leader

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the late Imam Khomeini drew up the main principles and redlines of the Islamic Revolution which helped bolster identity of the Revolution.

The Supreme Leader made the remark in a meeting with officials in charge of holding the ceremony commemorating the 19th demise anniversary of Late Imam Khomeini.The Late Imam through in both written and oral messages always tried to safeguard the identity of Islamic Revolution which was a great help in preventing any deviation from the right path as well as infiltration of aliens, Ayatollah Khamenei said.Political and ideological borders are the same as geographical borders which might be targeted by the enemies, the Supreme Leader warned.The enemies with reliance on their superiority in terms of science, human resources, financial power, and a strong propaganda machine entered into an unbalanced war with the Islamic Republic of Iran but have received humiliating setbacks in the past 30 years, pointed out the Supreme Leader.“Our enemies have confessed to our strength and decisive role in regional developments and in shaping the world public opinion,” said Ayatollah Khamenei, adding that “We have not employed all our capabilities to this end yet.” Resistance of the Islamic Revolution to global bullying powers should be regarded as a miracle of the contemporary era, said Ayatollah Khamenei, adding that such a thing only happened during ten-year governorship of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) which is not comparable to any other periods.The Supreme Leader also thanked those who play active role in holding the ceremony commemorating demise anniversary of the founder of he Islamic Revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.