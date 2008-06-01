Pegah see off Bargh to meet Esteghlal

RASHT -- Two goals from Amin Motevasel-Zadeh against Bargh of Shiraz secured a final berth for Pegah of Gilan in Iran’s League Cup here at the Sardare Jangal Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts fell behind on a seventh-minute goal from Mohammad Jafari of Bargh of Shiraz.Pegah, known as giant killer, came back into the match and equalized in the 19th minute by Amin Motevasel-Zadeh.Bargh’s Hadi Imani was shown a straight red card by referee Khodad Afsharian three minutes into the second half.In front of 20,000 spectators, Pegah celebrated a late victory over Bargh when Motevasel-Zadeh doubled the score in the 90th minute.Nader Dast-Neshan’s team had defeated giant Sepahan of Isfahan in the quarterfinal round.The team is scheduled to play Tehran-based Esteghlal in a home-and-away match on June 9-16 to secure 21st Iran’s League Cup champion.