TEHRAN – Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization director announced here on Friday that 800 industrial units will be established in the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2009).

Amir-Reza Vaezi Ashtiani stated that in addition to this 25,000 other industrial units are under-construction across the country, according to IRINN.Once the units go on stream, 600,000 job opportunities will be generated