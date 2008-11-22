Ahmadinejad visits “Mokhtarnameh” crew

TEHRAN -- Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad paid a visit to the cast and crew of Davud Mirbaqeri’s historical TV series “Mokhtarnameh” at the film location in a suburb of Tehran on Friday.

Iran's official government spokesperson Gholamhossein Elham, the Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Ezatollah Zarghami, and officials from Sima Films also visited the location.During his visit from behind the stage of the film, Ahmadinejad called the film a valuable TV project and expressed his pleasure that he was among the crew of the film.Actors Reza Ruygari and Jafar Dehqan and the film’s crew were present at the film location.“It is hard to speak about the art of cinema. The language of art is one of the best ways to convey truth and cinema is a very prominent art in the contemporary world. It is a popular art form which is also very influential,” he added.In the modern world, cinema is a messenger of cultural values. For a country like Iran with such a rich civilization and history, cinema is considered as an important medium for conveying its past glories, Ahmadinejad mentioned.He went on to say that although some people do not know the exact value of a historical TV series, they are no doubt very influential works in the society.He also announced that the government will allocate a sizeable budget for establishing a well equipped center for the Iranian motion picture industry in the Iranian New Year (beginning on March 21, 2009).Starring Reza Kianian, Fariborz Arabnia, Reza Ruygari, and Rahman Baqerian, “Mokhtarnameh” is the sixth TV series directed by Davud Mirbaqeri, which includes 26 episodes and is produced by Sima Films.The series depicts the life of Mokhtar Saqafi, leader of the main uprising that formed after the events of Ashura, Muharram 10, the day Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred.The story begins at the time of the Imamate of Imam Hassan (AS), reviews the events leading to the martyrdom of the Imam and ends with the adolescence of Mokhtar.The second episode reviews 16 years of Mokhtar’s life and includes the death of Mu’awiyah, the succession of Yazid ibn-Mu’awiyah, and the events leading to Ashura and whatever related to the uprising of Mokhtar till his and his companions’ martyrdom.The series “The Tribe of Love,” “A Fully Loaded Gun,” “Blue like the Sea,” “Good Ride” and the feature-length movies “Lover Killing Tradition” and “Somewhere Faraway” are among his other credits as a producer.Photo: President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) talks to director Davud Mirbaqeri (1st L), who was shooting scenes of the religious historical TV series “Mokhtarnameh” on location in Ahmadabad, a western suburb of Tehran, on November 21, 2008. Government spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham (1st R) is also seen in the photo. (Fars/Qader Aqeli)