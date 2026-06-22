Hajj Ramadan, from Gaza in the midst of the flood to martyrdom in Qom

As we faced a barbaric aggression in Gaza, overflowing with Talmudic hatred and Nazi-like conduct, and as we waited every moment for heavy, devastating, and incendiary bombs to strike without warning, [at the onset of the 12-day war in June 2025,] we watched with deep anguish the Zionist-American aggression against a Muslim country that had stood beside us.

This country supported, backed, and defended our rights in the face of Zionist oppression and American arrogance. They demolished its buildings, killed its people, and destroyed its capabilities.

While we caught scraps of news about the targeting of scholars alongside military and political leaders, my ear was seized by the name of one of those great men.

It left me confused and deep in thought. I kept repeating to myself: Could it be him? Then I would pray to my Lord that it was not him.

Only hours later, his true identity was revealed. The news was as weighty as his role in supporting the resistance over two decades or more. You might ask: Who is this man?

He is the man I came to know 20 years ago. He devoted his life and time to the path of God and lived as a mujahid for the sake of al-Quds and Palestine. I bear witness that he was a man of upright character and faith who thought deeply, planned deliberately, built silently, and struggled relentlessly.

The Zionist enemy could never overlook him and never tired of hunting him. He is the man who stood tall on the mountains of southern Syria, gazing toward Palestine with eyes that silently declared, “We are coming, God willing.”

Then, defiant on the shore of Naqoura in Lebanon, he proclaimed that we will shatter your dreams, you usurping occupiers. Afterward, he would remain stationed in Damascus at times and in Beirut at others.

His only concern was al-Quds and Palestine, and he persisted until he worked miracles that immortalized his memory after his departure. The poet’s words proved true for him: Be a man who, when they come after him, they say he passed, and this is the mark he left.

He is the man beloved by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Leader set aside a special place for him in his heart and often praised him and his efforts in the Palestine file, keeping him in his post without ever replacing him until God chose him as a martyr.

He is the man who pursued the enemy until the enemy pursued him and finally caught up with him; may God grant him vast mercy. He is the martyr. We reckon him as such, though we claim purity for no one before God.

He is Major General Mohammad Saeed Izadi (Hajj Ramadan), who was martyred on June 21, 2025, in the city of Qom.

He fell as a result of the brutal Israeli aggression against Iran in the inferno of the war that began on June 13, 2025. He departed this world in body but remains immortal through his deeds and his struggle within the Resistance Front for al-Quds and Palestine.

My acquaintance with him, who was often described as “the man of the shadows,” began in Damascus around 2005 when he served as a coordinator of relations between Resistance factions.

Our relationship and mutual understanding continued for many long years. My final meeting with him took place in Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs of Beirut in 2022.

Reaching him was never easy because the enemy classified him as a dangerous man, making it the duty of his Hezbollah hosts to protect him.

I entered his presence that day alongside several brothers from al-Qassam in Gaza [Hamas’s military wing] to discuss specific issues concerning the resistance. I grew even more certain of what I already knew: he was a man of few words and many deeds.

His tongue never ceased praising God, and in his gaze, one could see a profound dedication to his work and a passion for accomplishment.

My attention was caught by a picture hanging on the glass door of a cabinet opposite the dining table. It showed him with Dr. al-Rantisi [Palestinian political leader and co-founder of Hamas], may God have mercy on him.

He proudly told us the photo was taken in Marj al-Zuhur [a Syrian village located in Jisr al-Shughur Nahiyah in Jisr al-Shughur District, Idlib], confirming for me just how deeply sincere and true his belonging to Palestine and its people really was.

I learned that his visit to the exiles in Marj al-Zuhur was a mission of support and solidarity, undertaken both in his own name and on behalf of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The visit concluded with a warm welcome and a sincere promise to back the resistance and its men with all forms of assistance, exactly as we had always expected of him.

His efforts in supporting and developing the Resistance and the al-Quds Axis

Hajj Ramadan devoted his time to serving the mujahideen across multiple fields. He was a true partner in backing the Palestinian resistance in all its factions.

Indeed, his fingerprints are unmistakable in the development of its manufacturing and technological capabilities, particularly regarding rockets, guidance systems, and drones of all types.

He coordinated and supervised hundreds of military courses designed to build and prepare fighters for various Palestinian groups. He also worked diligently to establish a resistance project in southern Lebanon.

The Radwan Force [a special forces unit of Hezbollah] was the direct result of his insistence on driving forward the quantitative and practical buildup of Resistance forces to ensure full readiness for whatever the future might demand.

He also contributed to advancing the military understanding of Resistance figures both inside and outside Palestine. One of his most vital coordinating efforts was setting up a command and staff course for the military and security leadership of Hamas.

This course lasted nearly two years, with trainees moving back and forth between Damascus and Tehran until its completion. It stands among his lasting good deeds and enduring impacts.

I will never forget that the academic material produced in this course directly benefited the resistance in Gaza and Palestine when it was integrated into the curricula of the military academy of the Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

He was a crucial partner in logistical operations, supplying the resistance with various types of weapons. This made him a genuine heir to the approach of Hajj Radwan [martyred Lebanese resistance leader Imad Mughniyeh], may God have mercy on him, a man we also knew for his boundless devotion to al-Quds and Palestine.

Hajj Ramadan’s constant concern was figuring out how to deliver massive and diverse quantities of weaponry to the resistance forces in Gaza. To achieve this, he spent vast sums of money opening logistical routes and building warehouses in different locations to guarantee the weapons reached their destination.

Therefore, an important part of the resistance’s arsenal was built through his dedicated financing, planning, and supervision, earning him a real share in the battles of the mujahideen against the Zionist enemy.

Hajj Ramadan did not confine himself solely to supply, training, and base-building. We also found him eager to participate directly in monitoring the confrontations between the resistance forces and the Zionist enemy.

He advised, guided, carried funds, and mobilized every possible resource for the Resistance during active clashes. He would remain stationed in the follow-up cell, whether in Beirut or Damascus, until he was completely reassured that all necessary provisions were secured.

One of the most notable examples of this dedication was his daily participation in the crisis cell established by the External Military Operations Department to monitor the Battle of al-Furqan [the Zionist regime’s campaign of military aggression against Gaza that began on December 27, 2008, and ended on January 18, 2009].

He remained stationed in this cell, may God have mercy on him, until the end of the 23-day war. During that conflict, the enemy poured out its venomous fire under the name “Cast Lead,” claiming hundreds of martyrs in Gaza, the land of steadfastness and resistance.

He was a man who shouldered the burden of supporting the Resistance with weapons, money, guidance, and operational coordination between the fighters in Palestine, the Quds Force, and the broader Resistance Front.

He maintained this commitment throughout his life until he surrendered his soul to its Maker.

He was always keen to accomplish his tasks through diligent and direct involvement with the military leadership.

He maintained direct relationships with top commanders [of the Gaza resistance], including martyr Yahya Sinwar, martyr Abu al-Abed [Ismail] Haniyeh, martyr Saleh al-Arouri, martyr Mohammed Deif, and martyr Abu al-Baraa Marwan Issa.

This was in addition to countless meetings with the heads of the political bureaus of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front, and other Palestinian resistance leaders.

Every meeting was aimed at overcoming obstacles and facilitating crucial missions. The last of these efforts was shuttle meetings with the martyred Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, held in Beirut and Tehran shortly before his martyrdom.

Hajj Ramadan’s near-permanent residency in Beirut reflected the depth of his attachment, love, and belonging to al-Quds and Palestine.

His closeness to the martyred Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, played a vital role in shaping a unified vision on how to support the resistance in Palestine.

Together, they developed ideas to serve the mujahideen and strengthen their resolve. This close bond facilitated many meetings with all resistance forces to coordinate joint action.

There were numerous sessions with martyr al-Arouri, attended by martyr Sayyid Nasrallah, focused on expanding and backing resistance operations in the West Bank.

The Jenin arena and the armed cells spread throughout the governorates of the West Bank are the direct fruits of the efforts made by the martyr Sheikh Saleh [al-Arouri] and his comrades, working alongside Hajj Ramadan and His Eminence the Sayyid, may God have mercy on them all.

Furthermore, guided by his deep strategic understanding, he worked tirelessly to strengthen the Resistance Front and preserve the unity of the arenas.

We finally witnessed the supportive effect of this unity during the Flood War [Operation Al-Aqsa Flood], marked by the active participation of the mujahideen in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

The enemy assassinated him because they were convinced of the severe danger he posed after years of dedicating himself to building a massive edifice.

This structure was raised on solid doctrinal foundations and mixed with the blood of great martyrs so that the banners of dignity, honor, and pride might rise above the minarets of al-Aqsa and throughout all of Palestine.

Finally, a limited article can never fully capture the magnitude of this giant of a man or adequately summarize what he offered to Palestine.

In truth, he lived for Palestine, gave her what entire nations failed to give, and was martyred for her sake. He left behind a profound and unmistakable legacy that will remain visible to future generations, who will look back and say: He passed, and this is the mark he left.



The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Tehran Times. Furthermore, Tehran Times has not independently verified the claims made by the author.