The spiritual personality of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

BEIRUT - The personality of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R) was characterized by a blend of high spirituality, religious commitment, Husseini passion, and love for the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), along with a spirit of brotherhood, sacrifice, and loyalty to pledges.

Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was not merely a political jihadist leader, but a spiritual leader with a system of emotional and religious values embodied in his sermons and behavior.

This spirituality was evident in his tender affection and piety for his mother, Hajjah Umm Hassan, who passed away on May 29, 2024. He embodied a sublimely humane stance when he described her as “a kind, calm, and taciturn believer who did not interfere in the affairs of others,” and that she “harbored no hatred for anyone.”

When he received the captured corpse of his martyred son, Sayyed Hadi, it was not surprising to those who closely knew Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R) and knew his profound spirituality.

A very special spiritual relationship bound Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani. It was not merely a working relationship or a military coordination, but rather a deep, brotherly relationship of faith with spiritual and emotional dimensions.

Both of them shared a deep concern for Palestine; this shared goal always brought them together in a sublime spiritual harmony, based on the belief that jihad is worship and that victory is a divine gift.

On each night of Ashura, His Eminence used to renew his pledge: “We renew our pledge and allegiance to Imam Hussein in times of siege, hunger, killing, psychological warfare, threats, assassinations, and all difficulties.” This demonstrates a sincere spiritual impact of Ashura and Imam Hussein on him.

Both Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani saw themselves as soldiers in the same boat, working under the banner of the Guardianship of the Supreme Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Sayyed Nasrallah described General Hajj Qassem as “a beloved brother, a support, a mujahid who loves God,” reflecting that their relationship was built on faith, not self-interest.

As those close to them recounted, they often met for spiritual and devotional gatherings. It is reported that whenever Hajj Qassem met Sayyed, he would ask him to sit together for an hour to recite Ziyarat Ashura before engaging in any military or political discussion. This shared spirituality made their joint work a practical worship.

In more than one speech following General Hajj Qassem’s martyrdom, Sayyed Nasrallah wept bitterly and remembered him in moving words. “Qassem Soleimani was an exceptional figure. He was loving, compassionate, tender-hearted, and loyal even to the smallest mujahid. Our loss is great, but our consolation is that he ended his life with the martyrdom he had longed for.”

These words reveal that the relationship was not formal, but rather spiritual—a profound brotherhood. For his part, Hajj Qassem viewed Sayyed Nasrallah as a spiritual leader and consulted him on the most minute details, even personal and familial matters. Sayyed, in turn, considered Hajj Qassem a partner in shouldering the nation’s burden, not just a military commander; he lived among the mujahidin in Lebanon as one of them.

In short, the relationship between Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hajj Qassem Soleimani was a spiritual, faith-based brotherhood, intertwined with tears in gatherings, sacrifices on the battlefields, and supplication in private. It became a model for the spiritual bond between divine leaders united by their love for God and the Prophet's family.

When we contemplate the words of His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, we learn that trust in God is the foundation of steadfastness, as he would repeat, “Whoever has God with him will never be let down.”

Speaking of martyrdom, he linked it to divine love, saying, “Our greatest wish is to conclude our lives with martyrdom in the path of God, following the path of Hussein (peace be upon him).” For him, martyrdom was not death, but rather birth in the presence of God.

He viewed trials as a path to purity, emphasizing that the path of the prophets and saints is fraught with trials, and that every trial opens a door to spiritual transcendence. His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also embodied his love for the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in his actions before his words. He said, “All the strength and steadfastness we possess comes from the light of Prophet Muhammad and his family,” linking worldly victory to heavenly bounty.

For him, supplication was not a formal ritual, but rather a living certainty, as he believed that God hears, sees, and responds: “When we raise our hands to the heavens and supplicate, we are certain that there is a Lord who responds.” This certainty instilled in the consciousness of his followers a culture of continuous hope, until victory for him was not merely about defeating the enemy, but also about hearts remaining filled with faith and eyes brimming with tears of love for Hussein.

On one of the nights of Muharram revival, during the war on Syria in 2015, he says: “Hezbollah, its supporters, its environment, its mujahideen, its officials, its family, the families of its martyrs and wounded, and all of them, young and old, as they were in confronting Israel with one heart, they are in this battle with one heart, and none of them will be left behind. The discouragers and the disappointers, the hypocrites and liars, and those who are skilled at lying must die in their anger, disappointment, and despair. And the days, weeks, months, and years will bear witness to this truth. At your service, O Hussein, they will say it for all the battles of this honorable resistance.”

He adds, “This battle, even if those who were martyred were martyred in it – so listen to me carefully – even if those who were martyred were martyred in it, and those who were wounded were wounded, and those who sacrificed, we will not abandon it and we will not leave its arenas until victory or martyrdom. We will continue on our path of Husseini jihad until the end, like our Imam Hussein and our Sayyedah Zainab (peace be upon them). We will not falter and we will not retreat, and we have insight into our matter.”

The spiritual dimension of Sayyed Nasrallah’s personality is what made his words pierce hearts before ears. It is what transformed his presence into a light that combines leadership, jihad, and gratitude. His Eminence was a spiritual icon, a teacher of hope, and a preacher of God before being a leader in the arenas of resistance.