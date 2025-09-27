Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah through the words of Ayatollah Khamenei: A legacy of resistance and honor

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly praised martyr Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for his role in promoting resistance against the Israeli occupation. Following Nasrallah’s assassination in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut in late September 2024, Iran’s Leader issued several messages honoring his life and legacy.

Mourning the martyrdom

In a message published after Nasrallah’s martyrdom on September 27, 2024, Ayatollah Khamenei announced five days of mourning and affirmed that “Resistance forces will be dealing heavier blows to the Zionist regime in the future.” He mourned Nasrallah's loss, declaring him a “great fighter,” “bearer of the Resistance in the region,” “religious scholar,” and “wise political leader.” He emphasized Nasrallah's dedication to defending the people of Lebanon against Israeli crimes and to the oppressed Palestinian people, describing his martyrdom as a “blessing” earned through a lifetime of tireless effort.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the foundations Nasrallah laid in Lebanon, and his guidance for other Resistance movements, will endure and strengthen through the blood of martyrs. Addressing the Zionist regime, he declared that their act of violence “had not achieved victory,” emphasizing that Nasrallah was a symbol of a path and a school of thought that would continue. He further asserted that the Resistance Front will continue to deliver crushing blows to the dilapidated and decaying body of the Zionist regime.

Regarding the broader impact, Ayatollah Khamenei said:



“The loss of Nasrallah is a profound loss for the Muslim world, the Resistance Front, and Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, the blessings of Nasrallah’s prudence and jihad over decades will not be erased by his martyrdom.”

In a subsequent message, he stated: “The Resistance will determine the fate of West Asia with Hezbollah leading the way. The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. All the Resistance forces in the region stand with and support Hezbollah. It is an obligation for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the honorable Hezbollah, offering their resources and assistance as Hezbollah confronts the usurping, cruel, malicious [Zionist] regime.”

Commemorating Nasrallah’s influence

During Friday prayers in central Tehran in early October 2024, Iran’s Leader said: “Nasrallah’s true personality, his soul, his path, and his expressive voice are still among us and will be with us forever.”

He praised Nasrallah’s “eloquent voice and brave defense of the oppressed” and noted that his influence extended beyond Lebanon, Iran, and Arab countries. Later in October, he stated that the struggles of regional resistance leaders, including Nasrallah, “served to change the fate of the West Asia region.”

On November 7, 2024, during a meeting with the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked:

“The late Nasrallah and the other dear martyrs … have truly and genuinely brought honor to Islam. They have also brought honor to the Resistance Front and increased its power and ability. Our dear Sayyed has now ascended to join the exalted ranks of the martyrs, achieving the very thing he desired. However, he has also left behind a lasting legacy, which is Hezbollah. Hezbollah grew thanks to Sayyed’s courage, wisdom, patience, and extraordinary trust in God. It grew remarkably and truly turned into an organization that the enemy — the well-equipped enemy with all kinds of material, verbal, propaganda, and media weaponry — couldn’t and won’t be able to overcome, God willing. The late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah transformed Hezbollah into such an entity and phenomenon.”

Funeral and burial ceremonies

On February 21, 2025, during the funeral and burial ceremonies for Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message:

“The great mujahid and leading commander of the Resistance in the region, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God elevate his status), is now at a position that is the height of honor. His pure body will be laid to rest in the land of jihad for the sake of God, but his spirit and his path will shine more gloriously each day, God willing, illuminating the way for those who follow him. Let the enemy be aware that resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance will never end and will continue until the ultimate goal is reached, by the will of God.

The good name and radiant countenance of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine (may God be pleased with him) is also a shining star in this region’s history. He was a close companion and inseparable part of the Resistance’s leadership in Lebanon. May the greetings of God and His righteous servants be upon these two honorable mujahids; as well as on the other courageous, self-sacrificing fighters who have recently attained martyrdom; and upon all the martyrs of Islam. I send a special greeting to you, my dear children, the valiant youth of Lebanon.”

Championing the cause

Even before Nasrallah’s martyrdom, Iran’s Leader repeatedly praised his leadership:

August 16, 2006: Following Hezbollah’s victory in the 33-day war, Ayatollah Khamenei sent a message stating:

“The victory of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance is the victory of Islam, a victory which brought honor to Arab nations and broke the feigned formidableness of the Zionist regime's army.”

After Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in May 2000, Nasrallah visited Tehran to meet with Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran’s Leader praised the Hezbollah chief and congratulated him on success of the resistance movement. This visit was a sign of gratitude and solidarity, acknowledging Hezbollah's role in compelling the Israeli forces to leave the region after nearly 20 years of occupation.

Nasrallah made several visits to Tehran in 1990s, meeting Ayatollah Khamenei and Iranian officials, during which Iran’s Leader praised his leadership and political achievements, emphasizing the importance of supporting Hezbollah’s resistance efforts.

Ayatollah Khamenei has consistently highlighted Nasrallah’s courage, wisdom, and dedication to the oppressed. He recognized Nasrallah not only as a military and political leader but also as a symbol of the Resistance, a guardian of Islam, and a guiding light for the Muslim world. Through Nasrallah, Ayatollah Khamenei affirmed the enduring strength of Hezbollah and the Resistance Front in the face of adversaries.