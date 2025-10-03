Memorial held in Tehran to mark one-year anniversary of Hezbollah chiefs’ assassination

TEHRAN – A memorial service was held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on October 2, 2025 to mark the first anniversary of the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the former leaders of Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah.

People from all walks of life converged on Imam Hussein square in the heart of Tehran to pay tribute to the late secretaries-general of Hezbollah.

The ceremony reflected deep admiration for Nasrallah and Safieddine 's unwavering dedication to the Resistance and highlighted their enduring legacy as two remarkable leaders in the region.

Safieddine was the cousin of and presumed successor to Hassan Nasrallah, who had been the leader of Hezbollah until he was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on the Hezbollah headquarters on 27 September 2024.

On September 27, 2025, tens of thousands of Lebanese took to the streets in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon to pay tribute and reflect on the legacy of Nasrallah and other Resistance leaders and commanders. The rally was addressed by Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who stressed that the spirit and legacy of the slain leader remain alive and continue to guide the movement. Ali Larijani, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, also participated in the event.

Hezbollah, Resistance Front will remain ‘alive and active’: Iran parliament speaker

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Thursday that Hezbollah’s strength stems both from the people’s support and its presence on the battlefield, stressing that the Resistance Front remains “alive and active.”

Qalibaf made the remarks at a ceremony in Qom’s Imam Kazem Seminary marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s secretaries. Reviewing the history of the Zionist regime, he recalled its formation in the aftermath of World War II, noting that the United Nations Security Council, with the support of Britain and the United States, recognized the regime and solidified its existence.

“Over the past 77 years, the Zionist regime has produced nothing but a record of occupation, aggression, and violations of nations’ rights,” he said.

Qalibaf stressed that even in times when Israel has announced peace or ceasefires, it has continued to pursue wars of imposition and domination over regional states. “From Camp David and Oslo to other agreements, the regime’s track record exposes its hostile and child-killing nature,” he said.

The Speaker emphasized that the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation, through steadfastness, unity, and support for Hezbollah and the Resistance Front, have proven that they will never surrender to aggression. “With national solidarity and popular participation, Iran preserves and strengthens the power of resistance,” Qalibaf said, adding that this strategy will pave the way for future achievements and repeated victories in the region.