Exceptional leadership of Sayyed Nasrallah in the eyes of Lebanese and Yemeni scholars

BEIRUT - The personality of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R) represents an exceptional model of political, religious, and military leadership. His honorable life blends deep faith with strategic acumen, and his humanitarian dimension with a unified spirit.

Since assuming the position of Secretary-General of Hezbollah in 1992, he demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage major challenges as the resistance imposed a new deterrent equation that altered the balance of power in West Asia, transforming it into a cross-border civilizational project, becoming an international icon of freedom and dignity.

Tehran Times interviewed Sheikh Moamen Marwan al-Rifai, Advisor for Diplomatic Relations, and Professor Ahmed Saleh al-A’arami, Vice Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the Palestine Conference, in an attempt to analyze the leadership dimensions that have made Sayyed Nasrallah’s personality a case in point, unique in Arab and Islamic consciousness.

Sheikh Marwan Al-Rifai pointed out that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah led his blessed journey in the spirit and meaning of the Almighty’s words that say: “… hold fast to the rope of Allah all together and do not be divided.”

Al-Rifai emphasized that His Eminence “made Islamic unity the foundation of his national and resistance project and dedicated his life to uniting the nation on a unified word in the face of global arrogance. His role in unifying the scholarly arena subsequently became prominent.”

About his commitment to Islamic unity, Sheikh Al-Rifai noted that one of martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s most prominent achievements was his commitment to unifying the scholarly ranks between Sunnis and Shiites, exemplifying the hadith of the Prophet (PBUH) that says: “The believer is to the believer like a solid structure, each part strengthening the other.”

Al-Rifai continued explaining that the scholarly meetings, seminars, and conferences held locally and internationally under his patronage served as a safety valve in times of turmoil.

“His Eminence provided a safe haven for scientific, cultural, and national dialogue between Muslims and Christians, between the Lebanese and Arabs, and between them and other nationalities,” he pointed out.

Al-Rifai highlighted that Sayyed Nasrallah did not limit the resistance to its military dimension. Rather, he sponsored, established, and contributed to the establishment of institutions such as the Jihad al-Bina Foundation, the Islamic Health Authority, and institutions caring for the wounded, the families of martyrs, and the poor, in fulfillment of the Almighty’s words that says: “And they give food, in spite of their love for it, to the poor, the orphan, and the captive.”

Al-Rifai added that his hand extended to include deprived areas by building schools and hospitals or supporting them with what they needed.

He then continued by saying that “during the darkest economic hardships that Lebanon experienced, which some exploited to incite internal strife, Sayyed Nasrallah worked hard and struggled to lead his people to safety, sending food, medicine, fuel, and direct financial aid to all Lebanese regions, sects, and orientations.

He confronted sedition with awareness and patience, and wisely preserved civil peace.” He also explained that “with every success and victory, His Eminence grew humbler. He was always keen to acknowledge others, acknowledging the achievements of other national and Islamic factions, considering the liberation of 2000 and the victory in the July 2006 war, the fruit of the combined efforts of all. He dedicated this victory to the nation, thus rightfully earning the title of Master of the Nation’s Martyrs.”

Sheikh Al-Rifai said that Sayyed Nasrallah always presented a vision of unity based on the principle of a nation of resistance that transcends borders, inspired by the Prophet’s noble hadith that explains: “The believers, in their mutual love, compassion, and sympathy, are like one body.”

Regarding his leadership, he noted that “Sayyed Nasrallah was able to become an icon of the Islamic, national and Arab spirit, thanks to his calm leadership, his vision for the future, and his insightful speeches that guided the Lebanese and Arab public toward goodness and progress.”

He added, “Sayyed Nasrallah’s bold and courageous confrontation with the Zionist enemy and global arrogance was the most prominent characteristic that left an indelible mark on people’s minds. This was evident in the July 2006 war, when the army, once considered invincible, was defeated, making the resistance a global model of steadfastness.”

Sheikh Al-Rifai stressed that Sayyed Nasrallah was a righteous servant who drew his life’s constitution from the Holy Quran, the lives of the Prophet, the Imams, and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt. He was keen to unify ranks in compliance with the Almighty’s words that state: “Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in ranks as if they were a solid structure.”

Al-Rifai concluded by saying that he was a leader who dedicated his life to the nation, linking jihad with unity, resistance with social justice, remaining an immortal symbol in the path of dignity and liberation, a leader to be emulated and emulated by future generations.

Yemeni Professor Saleh Al-Arami also said that the passing of great leaders is not a fleeting event, because they not only depart our lives as individuals, but also leave a profound impact on the collective consciousness of the nation.

Al-Arami emphasized that “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyr of Islam and humanity, was not merely the leader of a resistance movement, but rather a symbol of a comprehensive liberation project that bore Islamic, humanitarian, and civilizational dimensions.”

The Yemeni academic noted that from his early days Sayyed Nasrallah presented a distinct image of a leader who combined deep faith with serious work. He did not speak of Islam as isolated rituals, but rather as a living force that mobilizes people to confront injustice and tyranny.

The chancellor of Al-Bayda University added that his speech always reminded people that true Islam is a commitment to truth, a refusal to surrender, and a call for jihad and resistance to occupation.

“What distinguished Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was his humanitarian presence, as he did not confine the issue to the borders of a sect or country, but rather made it the cause of all oppressed people,” Al-Arami explained.

He emphasized that Sayyed Nasrallah spoke of Palestine as a global humanitarian cause and defended the peoples of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, considering their battle to be the one against arrogance and subservience. He thus became a symbol for all those seeking freedom and dignity in this world.

Al-Arami pointed out that Sayyed Nasrallah’s personality did not stop at political or military leadership, but rather transformed into a comprehensive school that teaches that a leader can be close to the people, honest in his words, steadfast in his positions, and able to combine thought and action.

The Vice Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the Palestine Conference also said Sayyed Nasrallah shattered the stereotype of a traditional leader and opened up a new model for the people that combines faith and realism, sacrifice and hope.

Al-Arami confirmed that Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom was not the end of a journey, but rather the beginning of a new phase, because the pure blood that was shed will continue to energize the resistance project, and his voice will remain present in the conscience of generations.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah proved that an idea never dies, and that great leaders live on in people’s hearts longer after their passing than they did during their lifetime.”

Al-Arami concluded that Sayyed Nasrallah will remain an immortal symbol in the memory of the nation, as he was not just one man, but a nation walking on earth, and a complete project for freedom and dignity. With his passing, his presence grows stronger and more influential, the professor remarked.

Al-Arami said Sayyed Nasrallah left behind the most precious thing that can be left behind, that is to say, a belief that the resistance is capable of creating a future worthy of humanity.

His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah’s name has been ingrained in the hearts of the oppressed in Palestine and Yemen, and the rest of the Axis of Resistance. He has thus become a unique example rarely found in history, and one that will continue to inspire future generations on the path to dignity and liberation.

