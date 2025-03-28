Al-Quds Day: A hopeful reminder in a year of loss

As another holy month of Ramadan passes, its final week brings both solemn reflection and renewed determination. Throughout this sacred time, the resilience of resistance communities has been evident in countless ways. From long iftar tables set among the ruins left by the Zionist enemy in border villages to the tireless efforts of communities providing food, clothing, and support to those who have suffered great losses, the spirit of solidarity endures.

The last Friday of Ramadan holds special significance as Al-Quds Day, a day dedicated to the ongoing struggle for the liberation of occupied Palestine and its sacred sites from the grip of the Zionist regime. Established in 1979 by founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ruhollah Khomeini, Al-Quds Day serves as a global call for solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Imam Khomeini’s words from that time remain just as relevant today: “I call on Muslims around the world to dedicate the last Friday of this holy month of Ramadan as Al-Quds Day, and to declare international solidarity among Muslims in support of the legitimate rights of the Muslim people in Palestine.”

Even then, the Palestinian people and the residents of Southern Lebanon endured relentless aggression and violations. Despite the insurmountable losses suffered decade after decade, their commitment to the cause remains unshaken. This unwavering spirit echoes in the sacrifice of every martyr and in the voices of children pledging loyalty to their faith and land.

Among those who carried this message with unwavering conviction was Martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah. His words and leadership, both in life and beyond, continue to guide resistance efforts. Throughout Ramadan and on every Al-Quds Day, his speeches served as a crucial source of awareness, exposing the historical injustices behind Palestine’s occupation and reinforcing the significance of this remembrance.

In one of his speeches, Sayyed Hasan affirmed: “Al-Quds Day is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, as announced by His Eminence Imam Khomeini, may Allah Almighty be pleased with him. This position, which the Imam announced at that time, is in fact an advanced expression of an old and historical position of all our religious authorities since the beginning of the establishment of the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine.”

He also highlighted the long-standing efforts of scholars from the school of Al-Najaf in Iraq, who opposed Zionist ideology even before the official establishment of the illegitimate Israeli state in 1948. These scholars played a crucial role in resisting colonial oppression and instilling principles of defiance in their communities.

The Zionist entity has always recognized the power of knowledgeable and principled leaders produced by the school of Islam, often resorting to assassination to silence them. The martyrdom of Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stands as proof of the immense influence a true leader can have in shaping a resilient and truth-seeking society.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s unwavering stance on al-Quds

The events following Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” and the ensuing genocide in Gaza have further reignited global awareness of Palestine’s just cause. Yet, Sayyed Nasrallah never needed a resurgence to remember Palestine. He consistently spoke out against the occupation, oppression, and systematic dehumanization of Palestinians.

On Al-Quds Day in 2021, he declared: “Today is the day to again express the same firm position. I will start first with the steadfastness of the Palestinian people. This is a very important issue, and the developments taking place in Palestine, that steadfastness is the foundation. Their adherence to their legitimate rights and their refusal to give up Al-Quds (Jerusalem) or submit to intimidation, threats, siege, and temptation all at once, that is a scene of resilience, resistance, pride, and adherence to the truth, and it is the only scene that gives legitimacy to the entire resistance axis.”

In short, leaders like Sayyed Nasrallah understood the value of every opportunity to denounce the Zionist regime and amplify the voices of the oppressed in occupied Palestine, as he himself embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds. His words should always be remembered, now more than ever, as the vicious war on Gaza returns and the same innocent people who only just returned from a year of displacement were slaughtered with children in their ramshackle tents they built on the ruins of their destroyed houses.

Al-Quds Day serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring struggle for Palestine’s liberation, symbolizing resilience, solidarity, and resistance against oppression. Through the voices of leaders like Sayyed Nasrallah and the legacy of Imam Khomeini, the significance of this day remains unwavering, reinforcing the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Despite immense sacrifices and relentless aggression, the spirit of resistance persists across generations, ensuring that the voices of the oppressed are never silenced. In a year of profound loss, Al-Quds Day stands as a beacon of hope, uniting communities in their unwavering commitment to justice and liberation.

