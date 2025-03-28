Iran Army chief says Quds Day a global front against ‘Zionist injustice’ as Gaza death toll mounts

TEHRAN — Iranian Army Commander General Abdolrahim Mousavi used the annual Quds Day rally on Friday to describe the event as a “global awakening” against Tel Aviv and Washington, vowing that the “rootless Zionist regime” faces imminent collapse.

During an interview in the Tehran rally, General Mousavi declared Quds Day a “line between truth and falsehood,” urging “awakened humanity” to unite against the “evil alliance of Israel and the U.S."

“It is the day of separating truth from falsehood and good from evil,” he said, linking the rally to Quranic principles and Iran’s revolutionary legacy.

The general asserted that global opposition to the Israeli regime is growing, declaring, “Every year, more people abandon silence to join the front against the cursed Zionist regime and its American backers.”

“Palestine and all oppressed nations will reclaim their rights through resistance,” he affirmed.

Mousavi tied Iran’s strategy to the teachings of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah (Imam) Ruhollah Khomeini, and praised the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for advancing the “path to ultimate victory.”

"Threats have loomed over us from the Revolution’s inception and still persist, yet our answer has always been steadfast: Resistance," he affirmed.

Quds Day: a beacon of resistance amid Israel's escalating atrocities

Established in 1979 by Imam Khomeini, Quds Day—observed on the last Friday of Ramadan—has evolved into a global platform condemning Israeli occupation and advocating Palestinian sovereignty.

This year’s rally took place amidst the devastating toll of over 50,000 Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza since October 2023, as Israeli aggression escalated across Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank.

In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 3,700 people, while sporadic attacks in the southern region have displaced thousands.

The regime has also repeatedly breached the late 2024 ceasefire, most recently with a Friday strike on Beirut's Dahiye district.

In the West Bank, Israeli regime's military incursions and settler violence—linked to expanded settlement activity—have surged, displacing communities and intensifying regional instability.