Iranians mark International Quds Day

TEHRAN - International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, was commemorated in different cities and villages across Iran.

The Quds Day marches that are taking place at a sensitive juncture in the history of Palestine are of paramount importance.

Iranians are renewing their allegiance to the Palestinian cause and resistance against the Israeli occupation regime.

The Quds Day marches began in morning across Iran, drawing large public participation under the slogan "We remain true to our pledge, O' Quds." Participants marched from mosques and main squares in cities and villages nationwide to the sites of Friday prayers.

In the northeastern shrine city of Mashhad, rallies commenced early in the morning as part of the annual observance.

Meanwhile, crowds in Tehran began gathering from various locations onto Revolution Street to commemorate the occasion.

900 cities in Iran mark Quds Day.

Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution, declared the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan as International Quds Day in 1979 with the aim of liberating Palestinian lands from the occupation of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Quds Day is being held as Israel’s killing machine in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is going unabated with the support and greenlight of the United States.

President Masoud Pezeshkian who had participated in the Quds Day rallies in Tehran said, “The behaviors of the Zionist regime and those countries that support this criminal regime are nothing other than crime and savagery and the violation of humanitarian principles.”

The Western countries, particularly the United States, have been backing Israel in its genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Pezeshkian also said the supporters of Israel should be held “accountable for the crimes of this terrorist regime”.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former military minister Yoav Gallant for “crimes against humanity” and “crimes against humanity in Gaza”.

Iran’s Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Ejei said Iran is pioneer of defending the rights of the Palestinian people in restoring their trampled rights.

The United Nations’ aid agency says Israeli actions in Gaza, including strikes on populated areas in which civilians have been killed, “bear the hallmarks” of atrocities.

“There is a callous disregard for human life and dignity. The acts of war that we see bear the hallmarks of atrocity crimes,” Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the OCHA aid agency, said in Geneva.

On the worsening toll on civilians, Laerke said, “Hospitals are once again battlegrounds. Patients killed in their beds. Ambulances shot at and first responders killed. Hundreds of children and other civilians have been killed in Israeli air strikes.”

Humanitarian aid access has been cut off entirely by Israel, he noted.

Israel has renewed attacks on Gaza after violating the ceasefire agreement. The new administration in the U.S. that claimed it wants to end the wars in the Middle East has been backing Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza.

“We are back to where we were before – just this time it’s worse because of the complete shutdown of entry of supplies. Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. International law is clear … yet the alerts that we issue in report after report reveal an utter lack of respect for the most basic principles of humanity.”