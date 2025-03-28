Iraq’s Hakim says Quds Day shows strong opposition to Judaization of Palestine

TEHRAN - Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, says International Quds Day shows that Muslims will not forego the right of Palestinians to their homeland and that Muslims strongly oppose the Judaization project of Palestine by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran, declared the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan as Quds Day in 1979.

“The last Friday of the auspicious month of Ramadan shows a sense of belonging to this land and a shout against relinquishing it under any circumstances,” Hakim noted in a statement released on Friday.

The Quds Day rallies are taking place this year as the Israeli regime has been committing all kinds of atrocities against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Israel's barbaric acts in Gaza have been described as clear instances of "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" by The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICC).

In his statement, the National Wisdom Movement chief said Quds Day rallies are an expression of decisive opposition against “all kinds of brutalities”, destruction, starvation and cutoff of water to Palestinians and Judaization of the Palestinian land that is being sought by the Zionist regime of Israel.

He added, “The influential participation of Muslim nations and free-minded people of the world in marking this event (Quds Day) glorifies the dignity and reverence of this holy place (Palestine).”

Palestine, Hakim said, reflects the identity of Islam and Muslims.

