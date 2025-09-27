Historic icon, leader and warrior

TEHRAN – Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was both an icon and a warrior, a symbol of unwavering resistance and a man of remarkable courage.

He transformed Hezbollah into one of the most formidable resistance forces in the region, driven by a steadfast commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and a fierce determination to repel foreign aggression, especially from the Israeli occupation.

This vision was not merely political rhetoric but a reflection of the warrior spirit deeply embedded in his character. Nasrallah’s life was marked by immense personal sacrifice, a reality that deeply resonated with his followers and admirers for decades.

As many around the world mark and honor the first year of his martyrdom, it is vital to reflect on the qualities that defined Sayyed Nasrallah’s resolve and vision.

His legacy is cemented as one of the most influential Arab leaders in history, defined by his exceptional political and military leadership. Nasrallah played a pivotal role in Hezbollah’s historic victories over Israel in 2000 and 2006, victories that secured nearly two decades of relative peace in South Lebanon.

These successes were the result of strategic brilliance, relentless determination, and unwavering dedication to the cause of resistance. He was a leader who led by example, embodying the principles he espoused.

Tragedy struck when Nasrallah’s son, Hadi, was martyred in fighting against Israeli occupation forces in 1997 inside southern Lebanon. Rather than breaking his spirit, this personal loss only strengthened Nasrallah’s commitment to the broader cause.

He continued to exemplify selflessness, prioritizing Lebanon’s sovereignty and the principles of resistance above all else. At times when enemy forces sought to weaken Lebanon, Nasrallah’s deep understanding of Israeli military tactics, once considered invincible, bolstered the morale of Hezbollah fighters and reinforced the organization’s leadership.

Nasrallah’s influence extended far beyond Lebanon. His leadership inspired generations of resistance fighters throughout the Arab world, particularly after Hezbollah’s significant role in the 2006 war.

This war marked a turning point, humiliating the Israeli occupation regime and shifting the narrative toward the defense of people’s rights and freedoms.

Hezbollah’s success shattered the myth of the Israeli regime’s invincibility, proving the occupation was neither untouchable nor unbeatable.

His speeches were a unifying force, widely followed across the Arab and Islamic worlds. Even within the 1948 Israeli occupied territories, settlers understood that when Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made a promise, it was more than a threat, it was a vow that would be fulfilled.

He tirelessly championed the causes of Lebanon, Palestine, and the broader Islamic world. His speeches blended geopolitical insight, religious conviction, and historical knowledge, articulating the struggles and aspirations of millions.

Confronting those who branded the resistance as terrorism, Nasrallah once declared: “They tell us to leave this battle and you will have safety, to abandon the fight and be removed from their terrorist lists. But to them, terrorism means resistance, the defense of the nation, support for the Palestinian people, and protection of our dignity and holy sites. We say to you, and you are all witnesses: you offer us safety, yet Palestine is not safe. The fighters of Palestine are not safe. Al-Quds is not safe. Al-Aqsa Mosque is not safe. May the curse of God be upon your so-called safety.”

His charisma was undeniable. Sayyed Nasrallah’s presence on camera, his laughter, his warm smile, and his ability to explain complex laws and decisions in straightforward terms, made him both relatable and inspiring to Hezbollah’s supporters.

Despite the profound personal grief over loss of his son in the struggle against occupation, he never bowed to any tyrant or Zionist threat. His integrity and steadfastness have influenced resistance movements in the region and beyond.

No words can fully capture the impact of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s legacy. His ability to mobilize the masses, to inspire unwavering action, and to embody the spirit of resistance remains unmatched today and for future generations. He was truly unique, more than a leader; he was a symbol of a nation’s resilience.

For many, Nasrallah was a mountain towering in the face of adversity. Yet, despite his monumental stature, he insisted on multiple occasions that he was simply a man of his time and place, nothing more, nothing less. This humility, paired with his spirit of sacrifice and profound love for his people, continues to live on in everyone fighting for a free Palestine.

His legacy is not confined to history or speeches but lives on in the hearts and actions of those committed to justice and freedom. Sayyed Nasrallah’s spirit of courage, sacrifice, and devotion remains a guiding light for all who resist oppression and fight for dignity across the region.