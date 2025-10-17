Yahya, the name of all Gaza’s sons

TEHRAN – On the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, it must be emphasized that he was far more than a resistance leader. Sinwar was the strategic architect of an irreparable defeat—one that shook the very foundations of the Zionist regime.

At a time when many believed that victory could only be achieved through advanced technology and military might, Sinwar—with a deep understanding of the nature of conflict and by employing innovative resistance strategies—introduced a new model of warfare.

This was not a war dependent solely on modern weaponry, but one that combined unwavering determination, asymmetric tactics, and popular support to undermine the enemy’s power at its roots.

Sinwar proved that the will and resolve of a people—even under siege and in the harshest conditions—can scale the peaks of victory and make the impossible possible.

What Sinwar left behind is a legacy that transcends time and place—a legacy grounded in unity and cohesion among the forces of resistance, opening the path for all movements seeking liberation.

His promises—from the freedom of prisoners to elevating the Palestinian cause on the global stage—have materialized in concrete ways, testifying to the strength and precision of his vision.

His operational and political achievements demonstrated a fusion of soft and hard power capable of reshaping the balance in favor of the Palestinian people. For this reason, Sinwar was not merely a battlefield commander but a strategic designer who helped define the future of resistance.

On the international stage, Sinwar’s legacy has been cemented as a symbol of the legitimate Palestinian struggle against inequality and injustice. The world witnessed how a narrative that had long been suppressed was revived and transformed into a widespread, powerful movement.

The surge of popular support, waves of global protests, and the growing recognition of Palestinian rights stand as clear manifestations of Sinwar’s vision coming to life.

Sinwar did not mark the end of a path, but the beginning of a greater journey—one that, though difficult and winding, holds the power through unity and determination to transform destiny itself.

His legacy is both a spiritual and strategic asset that will forever guide freedom seekers, showing that when the will of a people aligns with the vision of strategists like Sinwar, the enemy’s defeat becomes not only possible but inevitable.

The martyrdom of Sinwar and other Hamas leaders has not halted the struggle; rather, it has breathed new life into the body of resistance.

Hamas’s success in the prisoner exchange proved that, despite two years of all-out assaults, the movement remains the decisive force shaping the future of this conflict—and that is the enduring achievement of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and its great architect, Yahya Sinwar.

Source: Sedaye Iran, the online newspaper of the Institute of the Islamic Revolution of Iran — October 16