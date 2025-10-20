A familiar pattern: Tel Aviv targets truce

The Zionist regime today, by striking multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, confirmed that its approach remains unchanged: a refusal to abide by commitments and agreements.

Although the Sharm el-Sheikh accord was presented as a mechanism to establish a ceasefire and reduce tensions in Gaza, the facts on the ground tell a different story.

By violating the ceasefire, the Zionist regime has once again shown that it is not bound by any agreement.

The strikes were justified by claims of a Hamas attack on an Israeli armored vehicle, although the al-Qassam Brigades have denied any involvement. According to the latest reports, Israel has carried out more than twenty airstrikes on the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Since its founding, no ceasefire declared by Israel has truly endured. Documented accounts show that the Zionist regime has breached ceasefires in Lebanon more than 4,100 times, and in Gaza, it has repeatedly launched fresh attacks on civilians after signing similar agreements.

These figures point to an unavoidable conclusion: the violation of commitments is embedded in Israel’s military and political practice.

The Sharm el-Sheikh accord is following that same trajectory. Despite formal commitments to halt operations, Israeli warplanes have continued to bomb Rafah, Khan Younis, and Jabalia.

Such actions are not only clear violations of the ceasefire; they also demonstrate that Tel Aviv lacks a genuine will to secure lasting peace. In these circumstances, placing trust in this regime amounts to political naiveté.

Arab analysts assessing current developments stress that the ceasefire in Gaza is “very fragile,” because the Zionist regime is fundamentally unreliable.

Just as it violated ceasefires thousands of times in Lebanon, the same scenario will be replayed in Gaza. Israel uses agreements to paper over failures on the battlefield and, once its military capacity is restored, promptly resumes its attacks.

The truth is that the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement was forged not on trust but under coercion and international pressure.

A regime that bombs schools, hospitals, and refugee camps cannot be a partner for peace. As long as Tel Aviv remains immune from accountability for its crimes and continues to enjoy full backing from Washington, any ceasefire will amount to nothing more than “a brief pause in the slaughter.”

Given these recurrent and predictable behaviors, the future of the Sharm el-Sheikh accord is not merely uncertain; in light of bitter past experience, it appears bleak and unstable.

The present fragile ceasefire offers a short respite for Gaza’s suffering population to catch a breath amid the ruins, but until the Zionist regime is held accountable and restrained, there will be no genuine peace.

Hamas was fully aware of Israel’s record, and for that reason, it issued a measured, strategic response to the 20-point peace plan.

By doing so, Hamas closed the door on accusations that the movement is unwilling to pursue a political solution or negotiations, while exposing once more the bellicose nature of Israel.

The world must now plainly see that a peace agreement with the United States and Israel is, in many respects, no more than a mirage.

Source: Sedaye Iran, the online newspaper of the Institute of the Islamic Revolution of Iran — October 19, 2025