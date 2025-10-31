These 200 corpses bear witness

Recent Israeli attacks on Gaza — which killed 100 Palestinians, including 35 children — have once again laid bare the true nature of that regime and its Western backers.

In the days prior, the regime launched additional strikes on Gaza, citing Hamas’s alleged refusal to return the bodies of captives as a pretext.

This blatant aggression is a flagrant violation of the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire agreement. What lies behind this incident, however, goes beyond a single military act: it signals the utter failure of the notion of an “American peace” in West Asia.

First, it must be stressed that any peace produced by Washington’s interventionist policies yields nothing but crisis and instability.

The United States — itself the principal architect of destruction in regional countries such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan — cannot credibly design or guarantee any lasting peace.

Although Donald Trump speaks of a “great peace,” in practice, he has turned the peace process into a propaganda instrument to cement his own interests and those of Israel.

The plan known as “Trump’s 20-point peace plan” for Gaza is of the same character: a proposal that Hamas, wisely, refused to accept blindly or in full, resisting Washington’s diplomatic sleight of hand.

And now, as anticipated, the United States is not only failing to serve as guarantor of the ceasefire but is openly taking the side of its violator, Israel, with U.S. media reporting that the Israeli strikes proceeded with Trump’s green light. In a further absurdity, Trump issued menacing statements against Hamas after the attacks.

Second, the history of Israel’s existence shows that this fabricated entity has never honored agreements. From Oslo to Sharm el-Sheikh, from understandings with Lebanon to repeated ceasefires with Gaza, Israel’s signature on accords has repeatedly been the prelude to their breach.

Lebanon’s experience is a clear testament to this: since the ceasefire there, Tel Aviv has violated it thousands of times, and it is now repeating the same pattern in Gaza.

In practice, Israel employs a tactic of “semi-active warfare,” maintaining a state somewhere between war and ceasefire so as both to lessen international pressure and to retain military initiative.

But this policy is not a mark of strength; it reveals the desperation of a regime that, after two years of war in Gaza, has sunk into deeper isolation than ever.

The recent Israeli assaults have again demonstrated that neither the United States, as guarantor, nor Israel, as executor of these agreements, has been faithful to the principles of peace or to international obligations.

The 200 lifeless bodies of Gaza’s oppressed people, counted from the start of the ceasefire to the present, stand as testimony to the true nature of so-called American peace.

Source: Sedaye Iran, the online newspaper of the Institute of the Islamic Revolution of Iran — October 29, 2025