Quds Force commander declares Iran has mobilized all its capabilities in support of Resistance

TEHRAN – The Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, said Iran has dedicated all its capabilities to supporting the Resistance Front, emphasizing that Hezbollah’s recent battle once again proved the strength and cohesion of the axis of resistance across the region.

Speaking in an interview on IRIB on Friday, marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, General Qaani elaborated on the role of Hezbollah, Hamas, and other resistance movements in the ongoing confrontation with the Zionist regime.

Nasrallah’s leadership and the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation

Qaani revealed that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, launched from Gaza on October 7, 2023, was so secretive that even top leaders of the Resistance were unaware of its timing.

“When the operation began, Ismail Haniyeh was on his way to the airport for a trip to Iraq and only learned about it on his return,” he said.

According to the commander, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah immediately recognized his duty after the operation began. “Before I even spoke with him, he had already acted on his divine and religious obligation,” Qaani said. “He decided that Hezbollah’s operations would begin at night, when southern Lebanon was least populated — a sign of his prudence and humanity.”

Psychological warfare and the pager incident

Qaani described Nasrallah as a master of both military and psychological warfare. “During the tragic pager explosions that left thousands dead or wounded, Martyr Nasrallah stood firm and declared that if our society were not inspired by Imam Hussein, such tragedies could not be endured,” he said.

“By remaining silent for two weeks after the incident, he created panic within the Zionist regime. His composure and strategic restraint proved his depth of understanding,” Qaani added.

Nasrallah’s assassination and Israel’s war crimes

The Quds Force commander accused Israel of committing a war crime in assassinating Nasrallah. “In the bombing that martyred Seyed Hassan, chemical materials were used along with heavy explosives,” he said. “Despite all preventive measures, the nature of those materials led to his martyrdom.”

Calling Nasrallah “the unshakable mountain of Lebanon,” Qaani said his leadership and faith remain a source of strength for the Lebanese nation and the Resistance Front.

Qaani said the recent war between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime was “the most difficult in Israel’s history,” waged with U.S., NATO, and regional backing. Despite this, Hezbollah’s fighters maintained discipline and control on the battlefield.

“In the 2006 war, Israel needed about seven minutes to strike a target after detecting it. In this war, that gap was reduced to less than seven seconds,” he said. “Yet Hezbollah’s decentralized structure — with autonomous field units operating independently — allowed it to survive and fight effectively under the heaviest bombardment.”

He said Israel’s deepest advance into Lebanese territory was about four kilometers and that Hezbollah’s resistance forced Tel Aviv to request a ceasefire. “If the Zionist regime had been capable of defeating Hezbollah, it would never have stopped the war,” Qaani asserted.

He added that just days before the ceasefire, Hezbollah fired over 350 missiles in a single day. “That volume of fire proved that the Resistance was not weakened — it was growing stronger.”

International silence and resistance endurance

Qaani accused the United States and the international community of hypocrisy and inaction. “No new UN resolution was adopted after the war — only Resolution 1701 from the 33-day war remains in effect, and while Hezbollah has honored it, the other side continues to violate its commitments,” he said.

He stressed that Hezbollah’s patience and strategic restraint have prevented escalation. “This revolutionary patience will ultimately bear fruit,” he said.

The legacy of Soleimani and Nasrallah

In conclusion, Qaani highlighted the deep bond between Martyr Qassem Soleimani and Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing their friendship as “one of the most extraordinary of our time.”

“When we speak of the Resistance Front today, the mark of Martyr Soleimani is unmistakable,” he said. “Hezbollah’s strength and endurance are the fruits of Nasrallah’s leadership and Soleimani’s guidance.”

Qaani emphasized that Hezbollah remains central to Lebanon’s security and will continue to stand firm. “Hezbollah’s power endures — and those who stand with the Resistance will be the victors,” he concluded.