FIFA suspends Peruvian FA

GENEVA (AFP) – Football's world governing body FIFA said Tuesday it has suspended Peru's Football Association (FPF) with immediate effect over a row with the government over alleged political interference.

The suspension covers “all international sporting contact for its clubs, national teams, referees and officials,” FIFA said in a statement.FIFA President Sepp Blatter had warned last week that the FPF had one week to resolve its conflict with the government or face suspension.Lima says it does not recognise FPF head Maneul Burga, who it accuses of not respecting the law.Burga was reelected in 2007 although the Peruvian Institute of Sports (IPD) had banned him from any post of responsibility for five years for alleged non-compliance with the country's laws regarding the running of sporting institutions.FIFA regards the government's stance as undue political interference.“FIFA wishes to make clear that the FPF will only be allowed to return to the fold of the world and South American football communities on the basis of negotiations with the President and Board of the FPF who were elected in October 2007,” it said.