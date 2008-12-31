Health tip:

Finding a family physician

If you're trying to find a new family doctor, the American Academy of Family Physicians offers these suggestions to help you choose the right one:Make sure you're comfortable around the doctor, and that you can speak with him or her freely.Look for a doctor who answers your questions thoroughly and clearly.Choose a doctor who spends time with you and doesn't make you feel rushed.Evaluate factors such as office hours, insurance, affiliated hospital, and office location.Do all of these things work with your schedule and lifestyle?(Source: HealthDay News)