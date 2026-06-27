TEHRAN- The documentary play “The Leader”, written and directed by Pejman Shahverdi, is set to be staged in conjunction with the farewell ceremonies for the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the public relations office of the Art Bureau, the production—developed by the Sooreh Performing Arts Center and produced by Amirhossein Shafiei—will be performed at various locations across Tehran from July 1 to 7.

The play, which is entirely field-based and documentary-style, has been produced in three languages of Persian, English, and Arabic. It provides a comprehensive narrative of the different stages of the Martyred Leader's life, spanning from his birth and the pre-revolutionary era to his presidency, his presence on the war fronts, his tenure as the Leader, and his ultimate martyrdom.

The ensemble cast features Masoud Kordi, Ali Dehrizi, Alireza Hosseini, Noushin Moazami, Hossein Aanizadeh, Erfan Kaviani, Bahar Bouryayi, Aram Bouryayi, Zahra Kavosi, and Zahra Sadat Hosseini.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The martyrdom of the Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely the loss of a political figure, but the departure of a spiritual guide whose entire life was dedicated to the pursuit of justice and the liberation of the oppressed. This ultimate sacrifice, born from the depths of a conflict fueled by imperialist ambitions, has left an indelible mark on the collective soul of the Iranian people and the wider Muslim world, transforming a moment of profound grief into a catalyst for renewed resistance and steadfastness.

As the nation prepares for the official farewell ceremonies scheduled for next week, a wave of solemnity and devotion is sweeping across the country. These ceremonies, which will see millions of mourners gather in a sea of grief and pride, are expected to transcend mere ritual, serving as a grand manifestation of the people's loyalty and unwavering bond with their leader. The funeral processions will not only be a final goodbye but a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of the Martyred Leader, reaffirming the nation's commitment to the path of truth and dignity in the face of external threats.

SAB/