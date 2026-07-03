TEHRAN — History is often remembered through the moments when nations fall silent.

On Friday, Tehran became the stage for one of those moments.

Millions of mourners poured into the Iranian capital from every corner of the country, while aircraft carrying presidents, parliamentary speakers, ministers, religious scholars, and political delegations continued landing at Mehrabad Airport throughout the day. They came from the East and the West, from neighboring capitals and distant continents—not merely to attend a funeral, but to witness farewell to a leader whose influence had extended far beyond Iran's borders.

The ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, evolved into one of the largest international gatherings Iran has hosted in decades, transforming a national mourning into an event of profound diplomatic, political, and historical significance.

A city draped in black

Long before dawn, Tehran had already surrendered to grief.

The city's broad avenues became rivers of mourners. Black banners stretched across bridges and public squares. Qur'anic recitations echoed from mosques while elegies filled the air around the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, where the body of the martyred Leader rested alongside those who were killed with him during the February 28 US-Israeli airstrike on his office and residence in Tehran.

Every arriving delegation added another chapter to an extraordinary day.

Airport protocol teams worked around the clock as official escort team continued bringing foreign guests to the hotels. Inside the Mosalla, diplomats, clerics, military officials, parliamentarians, and ordinary citizens stood shoulder to shoulder in quiet reflection.

The world pays its respects

The funeral drew representatives from across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America, reflecting the international attention surrounding the ceremony.

Among the highest-ranking visitors was He Wei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, who reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to its strategic partnership with Tehran while extending condolences to the Iranian people.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi described his presence as both an honor and a duty, emphasizing the deep historical, religious, and political ties linking Iraq and Iran.

President Nechirvan Barzani represented the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, while Belarus sent House Speaker Igor Sergeenko, who praised Ayatollah Khamenei as a leader who strengthened his nation's sovereignty and resilience.

Bangladesh's Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, senior representatives from Lebanon's Amal Movement, religious scholars from Indonesia, Afghanistan, Qatar, Morocco, and Turkey, together with official delegations from Russia, Turkmenistan, Spain, Ecuador, Bolivia, and numerous other countries, joined the ceremonies in a rare display of international participation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said representatives of religious institutions from more than 90 countries and political figures from over 30 nations attended the commemorations.

Iran's leadership stands united

Alongside foreign dignitaries stood the leadership of the Islamic Republic.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, senior members of the Assembly of Experts, the Expediency Council and the Guardian Council, cabinet ministers, lawmakers, military commanders, and prominent clerics all joined millions of ordinary Iranians in paying their respects to the Leader who attained martyrdom.

Senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, the Army, the Basij, and other branches of the Armed Forces attended alongside the families of those killed during the war.

It was a gathering that reflected not merely the institutions of the Iranian state, but a cross-section of Iranian society itself.

A legacy beyond borders

Many visiting officials described Ayatollah Khamenei as a figure whose influence reached well beyond Iran.

Messages of condolence repeatedly pointed to his support for regional resistance movements, his advocacy of national sovereignty, and his rejection of foreign intervention.

For many among the mourners, the loss was deeply personal.

For visiting leaders, it was a moment to acknowledge the passing of a statesman whose decisions and even his words shaped the politics of the Middle East for more than four decades.

Yet the immense crowds in Tehran seemed determined to convey a different message—that some legacies are carried not to the grave, but forward by those who remember them.

Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, said after paying his respects to the martyred Leader: "I do not think I could find a more fitting description of him than this: he lived a life worthy of Paradise, and he departed this world as a martyr destined for Paradise."

There is a Persian saying: "Great men never truly die. They live on through time, and the current of their ideas continues to flow through the heart of history." Ayatollah Khamenei is, for many, the very embodiment of that saying. For supporters of Ayatollah Khamenei, that memory was

written not only in speeches and policies, but in the millions of footsteps converging on Tehran.

History written in footsteps

As evening descended over Tehran, the flow of mourners showed little sign of slowing down.

Families continued entering the Grand Mosalla carrying flowers, Qurans, and portraits of the late Leader.

Elderly men walked beside children too young to remember the beginning of Ayatollah Khamenei's leadership but old enough to witness its final chapter.

In the end, the funeral became more than a ceremony.

It became a portrait of a nation in mourning, a convergence of international diplomacy, and a reminder that the measure of a leader is often revealed not only in the years of his leadership, but in the silence that follows his departure.

On this day, Tehran spoke to the world—not through speeches or declarations, but through millions of footsteps, countless prayers, and the solemn dignity of farewell.

Do not read me like Arabic—

from right to left.

Do not read me like Latin—

from left to right.

Do not read me like Chinese—

from top to bottom.

Read me simply.

Just simply read me.

As the sun does—

reading the grass,

and the sparrow—

reading the book of flowers.

