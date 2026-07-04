Iran bids farewell to Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN - Iran is in mourning as millions gather to bid farewell to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the joint US-Israeli aggression against the country on February 28.

The official mourning ceremonies commenced on Saturday morning at Tehran's Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla, where an unprecedented sea of mourners assembled to pay their final respects to a leader whose life and legacy profoundly shaped the Islamic Republic for more than three decades.

Long before sunrise, roads leading to the sprawling religious complex were filled with people arriving from every corner of Iran. Families, veterans, clerics, students, tribal elders, and pilgrims travelled through the night, many carrying Iranian flags, portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei, Qur'ans and black mourning banners. Their destination was not merely the funeral of a national leader, but what many regarded as a historic moment to honor a man they viewed as the guardian of the Islamic Revolution and a symbol of steadfast resistance against foreign domination.

Across the capital, black flags fluttered from government buildings, mosques and public squares. Large banners stretched over major streets proclaimed the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and celebrated his enduring place in Iran's contemporary history. Loudspeakers broadcast verses from the Holy Qur'an, elegies and revolutionary anthems, creating a solemn atmosphere that extended well beyond the Mosalla.

Within the vast religious complex, mourners carrying red banners—long associated with the call to avenge the blood of martyrs—filled the courtyards while chanting slogans condemning the United States and Israel and reaffirming their commitment to the ideals for which Ayatollah Khamenei devoted his life. Cries of "Death to America" and "Revenge, Revenge" echoed through the gathering as mourners awaited the arrival of the coffin.

Inside the main prayer hall, the coffin of the martyred Leader, together with those of several members of his family who were also killed in the February 28 attack, was placed inside a glass enclosure for public viewing. Many mourners stood silently in prayer, while others recited verses from the Qur'an or wept openly as they passed before the coffins to pay their final respects.

Ayatollah Khamenei's body will lie in state at the Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla through Sunday before the official funeral procession begins in Tehran on Monday. Alongside him rest his son-in-law, Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani; his eldest daughter, Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei; his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani; and his daughter-in-law, Zahra Haddad Adel, the wife of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

For millions of Iranians, the ceremonies represent far more than a farewell to a statesman. They are an expression of gratitude to a leader whom they believe dedicated his entire life to defending Iran's independence, preserving the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, and supporting oppressed nations across the Muslim world. To many of those gathered in Tehran, his martyrdom marks not the end of his influence but the beginning of a new chapter in a legacy they believe will endure for generations.

A legacy of leadership

For millions of Iranians and admirers across the Muslim world, the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei marks the end of a remarkable chapter in contemporary Islamic history, while opening another in the enduring influence of his thought, leadership and vision. To his supporters, his legacy extends far beyond politics. They regard him as a scholar, revolutionary, jurist and spiritual guide whose life was devoted to safeguarding the Islamic Revolution, defending Iran's independence and championing the cause of the oppressed.

Understanding Martyr Khamenei requires understanding the history of the Islamic Revolution itself. As one of the closest disciples of the late Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, he played a pivotal role in preserving and advancing the revolutionary ideals established in 1979. Following Imam Khomeini's passing in 1989, many outside observers predicted that the Islamic Republic would gradually abandon its founding principles under mounting domestic and international pressure. Instead, under Ayatollah Khamenei's leadership, the Revolution entered a new phase marked by resilience, continuity and unwavering commitment to its core values.

His leadership coincided with some of the most challenging periods in Iran's modern history. Decades of economic sanctions, political isolation, military threats, regional conflicts and sustained international pressure tested both the country and its leadership. Yet he remained steadfast in defending the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic: independence, national dignity, justice, Islamic unity and support for oppressed peoples around the world.

What distinguished Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely the authority he exercised as Leader, but the consistency with which he upheld his convictions. From his imprisonment and torture during the US-backed Pahlavi era to surviving an assassination attempt that left him permanently injured, his life was shaped by sacrifice long before he assumed the leadership of the Islamic Republic. Throughout more than three decades as Leader, he refused to compromise on principles despite extraordinary external pressure.

His message resonated far beyond Iran's borders. Across the Muslim world, many viewed him as a prominent voice advocating resistance against foreign domination while encouraging Muslim nations to rely on their own scientific, intellectual and cultural capacities. He repeatedly argued that genuine independence could only be achieved when nations trusted their own people, strengthened their institutions and remained confident in their civilizational heritage.

Beyond the realm of politics

Ayatollah Khamenei's influence extended well beyond the political arena. Throughout his leadership, he consistently encouraged scientific research, higher education, technological innovation and cultural self-confidence, arguing that faith and modern progress should reinforce rather than contradict one another. Under his guidance, many young Iranians were encouraged to pursue knowledge, innovation and public service as part of their responsibility to strengthen the country and preserve its independence.

He is credited with inspiring hope among nations and movements that believed resistance against powerful global actors was impossible. Through speeches delivered over several decades, he maintained that history is shaped not only by military or economic power but also by faith, perseverance and commitment to justice. From this perspective, martyrdom does not weaken a movement; rather, it reinforces its ideals by transforming sacrifice into a lasting source of inspiration.

For millions of followers, Ayatollah Khamenei's legacy therefore does not end with his earthly life. They believe it lives on through the institutions he strengthened, the students he inspired and the enduring principles of justice, independence, dignity and resistance that he consistently defended. His supporters maintain that while leaders may depart, the values they dedicate their lives to continue guiding future generations, ensuring that their influence transcends the boundaries of time.

The final farewell

According to the headquarters overseeing the commemoration ceremonies, public mourning at Tehran's Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla will continue through Sunday, allowing millions of mourners from across the country to pay their final respects before the official funeral procession begins on Monday.

Authorities expect more than 10 million people to participate in the funeral procession in Tehran, making it one of the largest public gatherings in the history of the Islamic Republic. To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, schools throughout the capital have been opened to provide temporary accommodation and essential services for visitors arriving from across the country.

According to Iran's ISNA news agency, more than 5,000 schools and between 40,000 and 50,000 classrooms nationwide have been prepared to welcome pilgrims attending the ceremonies.

Following the funeral procession in Tehran, commemorations will continue in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday before Ayatollah Khamenei's body is transferred to Mashhad on Thursday, where he will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), one of the most revered sites in the Muslim world.

Special farewell ceremonies will also be held in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, reflecting the deep spiritual significance Ayatollah Khamenei held for many Muslims beyond Iran's borders.

The week-long ceremonies have attracted senior Iranian officials, heads of state, religious leaders and high-ranking delegations from across the world, underscoring the international dimension of the martyred Leader's legacy.

Among those paying tribute were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani.

Foreign dignitaries attending the ceremonies included Turkmenistan's Chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Iraq's Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and senior officials from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and several other countries.

Representatives of international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), were also present, alongside senior officials from China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Cuba, Namibia and numerous other nations.



