The epitome of resistance against bullies and hegemons

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was recognized as the embodiment of defiance against bullying nations and Western hegemony, particularly that led by the United States. Firm and unwavering in his stance, he never succumbed to pressure or intimidation. Ultimately, he lost his life standing up to bullies and challenging hegemons. He will be remembered as a distinguished political and religious leader, renowned for his extraordinary courage and bravery.

During his leadership, he observed the United States, under President Donald Trump, deploying advanced aircraft carriers and fighter jets to the region in an attempt to compel him to abandon his principled stance. Nevertheless, he steadfastly upheld Iran’s legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy and strongly opposed the Zionist regime’s occupation of Arab lands and its apartheid policies against the Palestinian people.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be remembered as one of the bravest leaders of his time, who boldly confronted the U.S.—the dominant superpower of his era—and Israel, often referred to as Washington's aggressive ally in West Asia.

In addition, during his nearly four decades of Iran’s leadership, Ayatollah Khamenei promoted Iran’s deterrence power and promoted Iran’s dignity in the world.

“Probably the most important legacy of the martyred Leader of the Revolution was addressing a longstanding concern that had troubled successive Iranian governments since the 19th century—namely, how to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the face of great powers,” former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif notes.

Zarif explains that during Ayatollah Khamenei’s reign, a new approach was established to protect national security. He says this approach was based on “forging a connection between defense capabilities, social cohesion, active diplomacy, and a belief in domestic capacities.”

In recognition of his bravery and leadership, foreign dignitaries from around 100 countries, including eight heads of state and government, gathered at Tehran’s Grand Mosque, known as the Imam Khomeini Mosala, on Friday to pay their respects to him.

As millions of Iranians honor his memory, it is important to outline the timeline of farewells and funeral processions for this remarkable man, which take place from Saturday, July 4, to Thursday, July 9, as written by Seyed Zia Hashemi, the Vice President’s deputy for scientific and cultural affairs:

Given the wide geographic distribution of those expected to attend and the large number of mourners, the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader will be held in several stages across three key Iranian cities—Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad—as well as the two major spiritual centers of the Shiite world in Iraq: Karbala and Najaf.

The selection of these cities reflects the main pillars of the Islamic Republic: Tehran as the country's political and administrative capital, Qom as the center of Islamic scholarship and religious authority, Najaf and Karbala as the historic centers of Shiite religious leadership, and Mashhad as the city of spirituality and devotion. The scale and significance of this historic event call for special attention to the meaning and symbolism of each stage of the ceremonies.

Farewell ceremony in Tehran (July 4–5)

The farewell ceremony will be held over two days at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, the capital's largest venue for religious gatherings. Thousands of mourners have the opportunity to pay their final respects to the martyred Leader.

Beyond its capacity, the venue carries deep symbolic importance. It has long hosted Eid prayers and many historic Friday prayers led by the Leader himself. To accommodate the large crowds, Tehran traffic police have announced extensive security and traffic measures aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of mourners throughout the event.

Funeral procession in Tehran (July 6)

The main funeral procession will take place in Tehran on Monday, July 6. It is expected to be one of the largest public gatherings in the history of the Islamic Revolution, comparable only to the funeral of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Government agencies and municipal services will operate at full capacity throughout the day. Religious organizations and volunteer groups will establish service stations along the procession route to provide support and assistance to the millions of mourners expected to attend.



Qom: Renewing the bond with the center of Islamic scholarship (July 7)

On Tuesday, July 7, the body will be transferred to the holy city of Qom, the birthplace of the Islamic Revolution and the center of Iran's religious seminaries.

The martyred Leader spent many years studying in Qom under some of the most distinguished scholars of Islamic jurisprudence and philosophy, including Ayatollah Borujerdi, Imam Khomeini, Seyyed Mohammad Mohaqeq Damad, and Allameh Tabatabaei. The funeral ceremony in Qom represents the farewell of the religious seminaries, senior clerics, students, and the people of Qom to one of the most prominent Islamic jurists of the contemporary era.

The many condolence messages issued by senior religious authorities following the Leader’s martyrdom reflect the close relationship between the institution of religious leadership and the Shiite seminary tradition. Holding the ceremony near the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh symbolizes the deep roots of the Islamic Revolution in Islamic scholarship and Shiite religious authority.

Najaf and Karbala: Final pilgrimage to the shrines of the Shiite Imams (July 8)

Although Qom is now the principal center of Shiite religious scholarship, the historic foundations of Shiite learning were established in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, beside the shrines of Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS), the first and third Shiite Imams.

The ceremonies in these two sacred cities symbolize both a final pilgrimage to the revered Imams and the enduring connection between the martyred Leader and the religious and intellectual heritage of Shiite Islam.

On Wednesday, July 8, Najaf and Karbala will host the body of one of the most influential political and religious leaders of the Shiite world. The ceremonies are intended to reaffirm the Islamic Republic's spiritual ties to the Imams and to the foundations of Shiite religious authority. At the invitation of resistance groups, representatives of these movements are expected to participate in the procession, highlighting solidarity against oppression and injustice.

Mashhad: Final resting place beside Imam Reza (July 9)

The final stage of the funeral ceremonies will take place on Thursday, July 9, in the holy city of Mashhad.

The date coincides with the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (AS), a figure remembered for preserving and conveying the message of Karbala after the tragedy. The occasion symbolizes the Iranian nation's commitment to preserving the path and legacy of the martyred Leader.

Mashhad was the Leader's birthplace and the city where much of his intellectual and political activity began before the Islamic Revolution. His burial at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) represents both a return to his roots and a reunion with the spiritual source that inspired him throughout his life.

Millions of pilgrims and residents are expected to gather along the streets leading to the Imam Reza shrine, creating what is expected to be one of the largest and most significant public commemorations in the country's history.

