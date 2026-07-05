Millions join historic funeral prayers for Iran’s martyred Leader

TEHRAN - Millions of mourners from Iran and other countries performed funeral prayers for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Sunday, as an immense outpouring of grief underscored his enduring role as a leading religious and political figure whose influence extended far beyond Iran's borders.

As the prayer hall reached capacity hours before the ceremony, authorities closed all entrances to the sprawling complex in preparation for the funeral prayers of the martyred Leader.

Even after the hall was filled, mourners continued to arrive, with the surrounding streets and avenues transformed into a vast gathering of people paying their final respects and offering prayers for Ayatollah Khamenei.

High-ranking tributes

Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, one of Iran’s most senior religious figures, led the prayers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla. The funeral prayer was first offered for the martyred Leader. It was then offered for four members of Ayatollah Khamenei’s family who were martyred alongside him on the first day of the joint US-Israeli strike against Iran on February 28.

The late Leader’s son-in-law, Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani; his eldest daughter, Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei; his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani; and his daughter-in-law, Zahra Haddad Adel, the wife of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, lost their lives in the US-Israeli attack.

Zahra’s small coffin, placed beside her grandfather’s during the funeral proceedings, has drawn global attention, demonstrating the brutal nature of the aggressors, who have no scruples about killing innocent people, even little children.

The late Leader’s family members, as well as senior Iranian military and political officials, attended the prayers. Ayatollah Khamenei’s sons Masoud, Meysam, and Mostafa were present at the prayers.

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, was in the front row of the ceremony among the mourners. The commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, also took part. President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei also attended the Leader’s funeral prayers.

Echoes of vengeance

Calls rang out for avenging the death of Ayatollah Khamenei as mourners chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." Mourners also displayed red banners and flags—a potent Shia symbol calling for vengeance for the blood of the slain Leader.

The red flags bearing slogans such as "Ya Latharat al-Hussein" (O Avengers of Hussein) and "Ya Latharat al-Khamenei" (O Avengers of Khamenei) were seen across Tehran’s Grand Mosalla. The latter phrase fuses the mourning of Imam Hussein, the 7th-century grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, whose martyrdom at Karbala in 680 AD is central to Shia identity and commemorated annually as a symbol of resistance against oppression and tyranny.

The "Ya Latharat al-Hussein" cry has historically been used to rally Shia fighters in pursuit of retribution, and its adaptation to the Leader’s name signals a direct call for revenge against those who martyred him.

Global solidarity and institutional stability

The ceremonies began on Friday, which was dedicated to foreign dignitaries. They included Turkmenistan's Chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Iraq's Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and senior officials from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and several other countries. Representatives of international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), were also present, alongside senior officials from China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Cuba, Namibia, and numerous other countries.

The official farewell ceremonies for the public began on Saturday at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The massive turnout for the funeral ceremonies is widely viewed as a demonstration of national unity and steadfastness in the wake of the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Throughout the gatherings, mourners voiced strong condemnation of the United States and the Israeli regime, describing the attack as an act of aggression that would not weaken the nation's resolve.

The ceremonies also highlighted the continuity of governance in the Islamic Republic, conveying that the country's political, religious, and military institutions remain united and fully capable of carrying out their responsibilities. The orderly conduct of the mourning events and the transition of leadership were presented as evidence of institutional stability despite unprecedented challenges.

For Iran's regional partners, the commemorations reaffirmed that the country's strategic direction and support for the Axis of Resistance remain unchanged. At home, the widespread participation of people from across the country projected an image of solidarity, resilience, and collective determination, reinforcing the message that while the enemy succeeded in assassinating the Leader, it failed to undermine the nation's unity or its commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

A transnational procession across shrines

The ceremonies will continue this week. On Monday, the main funeral procession will be held in Tehran. On Tuesday, a commemoration ceremony will be held in Qom, the religious city in central Iran.

On Wednesday, the bodies are expected to be flown to Iraq, to Najaf and Karbala, home to the shrines of Imam Ali and Imam Hussein, which are sacred to millions of Shia Muslims. Millions of people are expected to attend funeral ceremonies in Iraq, a spokesman for the Iraqi media committee organizing the event said on Thursday.

"Preliminary estimates indicate that millions will participate in the funeral procession of the martyr Ayatollah Khamenei in Iraq," Saad Maan told a news conference. He said all necessary facilities and resources have been prepared to ensure orderly coverage of the event, and called on citizens to cooperate with security and service agencies to ensure its success. Maan said meetings with all parties involved in the funeral arrangements are ongoing, and that all relevant authorities are in full readiness.

After the funeral ceremonies in Iraq, the Leader’s body will be flown back to Iran on Thursday, this time to Mashhad, Ayatollah Khamenei’s hometown, where the burial will take place at the shrine of Imam Reza.

Geopolitical resilience and strategic impact

The unprecedented gathering at Tehran's Grand Mosalla represents more than a collective expression of grief; it serves as a multi-layered manifestation of political survival, theological framing, and shifting international alignments in a deeply altered West Asian landscape.

In security studies, a decapitation strike targeting a head of state is intended to induce institutional paralysis. However, the smooth execution of the multi-day funerary sequence and the orderly transition of supreme authority to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei signal that the state's constitutional structures are intentionally built to absorb sudden shocks. The public presence of the top tiers of Iran's civilian and military authority functions as a deliberate projection of systemic resilience. By conducting these rites with meticulous administrative precision, the government demonstrates to both domestic constituencies and external adversaries that its core decision-making matrix is independent of any single leader. This visible unity among traditionally competing political factions underscores a collective closing of ranks during a national emergency.

To fully comprehend the societal impact of the funeral, one must look at the specific imagery used by the mourners. The adaptation of the historic slogan into "Ya Latharat al-Khamenei" directly links contemporary political conflict to the foundational event of Shia identity: the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at Karbala. In this context, the death of the Leader is not viewed merely as a geopolitical loss, but is elevated to a spiritual duty of resistance against tyrannical overreach. This framing is profoundly reinforced by the presence of the smaller coffins belonging to his family members, particularly his infant granddaughter, Zahra. In traditional narratives of struggle, the harming of women and young children acts as an irreversible moral indictment of the aggressor. By positioning these coffins prominently alongside the late Leader, the ceremony transforms raw tragedy into a potent unifying narrative. It shifts public sentiment from passive mourning to active, resilient solidarity, effectively leveraging deep-seated religious cultural motifs to solidify internal resolve.

Furthermore, the diverse roster of foreign dignitaries attending the ceremonies offers a vivid map of Iran's current geopolitical positioning. The presence of high-level delegations from major global powers like China and Russia, alongside regional leaders from Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, illustrates that the targeted attack did not result in diplomatic isolation. Instead, it has consolidated a multipolar defensive empathy across Eurasia and the Global South. For the Axis of Resistance and regional partners, the week-long procession—which physically bridges the sacred geographies of Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad—serves as a symbolic re-consecration of shared strategic ties. Transporting the remains to Iraq’s holiest shrines confirms that the late Leader's transnational influence remains active even after his passing. This geographical trajectory sends a clear message to Western observers: the ideological and operational framework connecting these regional capitals is structurally sound, and the strategic posture of the Islamic Republic remains entirely unchanged.

