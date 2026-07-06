Millions of mourners stream through Tehran as national funeral procession honors martyred Leader 

TEHRAN — A monumental sea of people filled the primary avenues of Iran's capital on Monday, marking a historic and deeply somber final national funeral procession for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Authorities described the turnout as the most massive public gathering witnessed in modern Iranian history. Millions of citizens converged from various regions to pay their final respects to a prominent figure whose sudden departure has profoundly impacted the entire country, transforming the metropolis into a vast arena of collective mourning, civic solidarity, and strategic resolve.

This monumental Monday procession represented the peak of a multi-day national mourning period. Throughout Saturday and Sunday, millions of residents across Tehran had already initiated their individual farewells, gathering at major civic landmarks and local mosques in a spontaneous demonstration of public sorrow. By Monday morning, this widespread grief coalesced into a highly structured, massive funeral cortège. The convoy bore the flag-draped casket of the martyred Leader alongside the coffins of his immediate family members, who tragically lost their lives during the initial joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28.

As the funeral procession made its way through the capital, dense layers of mourners, predominantly clad in black, observed traditional Shia funeral rites. The massive crowds simultaneously voiced resonant slogans reinforcing their adherence to the path of resistance and demanding accountability for the slain Leader and his relatives. The central march traversed a vital 10-kilometer route through the heart of Tehran, starting from Damavand Street, advancing toward Azadi Square, and extending down the Shahid Lashgari Highway.

As they passed under a bridge, mourners hurled stones at a billboard hung from above showing US President Donald Trump with a bullet aimed at his head. "The US killed our father," it read. "We won't let you go!"

Throughout the route, the intense devotion of the public was visible, as citizens continuously covered the passing cortège with flowers. High-ranking representatives of the Islamic Republic, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i, walked alongside the general population to honor the memory of the deceased leader, demonstrating complete unity during the historic event.

The extensive public turnout on Monday followed an array of poignant religious services held over the weekend at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla. This massive gathering emphasized the late Leader's enduring legacy as both a spiritual guide and a major political strategist whose reach extended well beyond Iran's domestic boundaries. Because the primary prayer hall filled to maximum capacity hours before the official services commenced, security staff were required to close all entry gates to the expansive complex. Even after access was restricted, additional mourners continued to arrive, turning the adjacent roadways, junctions, and overpasses into a massive, open-air congregation of individuals offering prayers.

Grand Ayatollah Ja’afar Sobhani, one of the most prominent religious figures, led the formal funeral prayers at the Mosalla. The religious rites were conducted first for the martyred Leader, followed by distinct prayers for the four members of his household who were martyred alongside him during the initial air strikes on February 28. This domestic tragedy has deeply affected the public consciousness, as the military strike claimed the lives of the late Leader's son-in-law, Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, and his eldest daughter, Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei. The attack also killed Zahra Haddad Adel, the late Leader's daughter-in-law and spouse of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei—the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution—as well as his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani.

During the weekend services, the small coffin of infant Zahra, positioned immediately adjacent to her grandfather’s casket, became a focal point for attendees and international news media. For the millions present in Tehran and external observers, this striking visual served as an undeniable symbol of the uncompromising nature of the external aggression, underscoring an offensive that resulted in the deaths of young children. The weekend prayers were attended by the surviving members of the family, including the late Leader’s sons Masoud, Meysam, and Mostafa, alongside the highest ranks of the nation's political and defense apparatus.

Echoes of retribution and mourning

Throughout Monday's expansive march and the preliminary weekend ceremonies, the streets of the capital echoed with rhythmic chants calling for definitive retribution. The assembled crowds combined traditional mourning laments with explicit expressions of justice, while thousands of crimson flags and banners were raised above the sea of black attire. Within traditional Shia terminology, the display of red banners is an explicit declaration that a person's blood has been unjustly shed and that spiritual and physical vengeance remains an outstanding obligation until justice is served.

These crimson banners featured classical resistance slogans updated to reflect the contemporary national crisis, specifically "Ya Latharat al-Hussein" (O Avengers of Hussein) alongside "Ya Latharat al-Khamenei" (O Avengers of Khamenei). This specific phrasing intentionally connects the modern loss of the Leader with the historical martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the 7th-century grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, whose death at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD forms the cornerstone of Shia identity and symbolizes resistance against tyranny.

By interpreting the current geopolitical loss through this foundational cultural framework, the funeral ceremonies shifted public sentiment from passive grief into a collective duty of continuous resistance. Historically utilized to mobilize communities during times of existential conflict, the widespread adoption of this slogan on Monday reflected a unified public demand for a firm, structured response against the external entities responsible for the assassinations.

Resilience on full display

Monday's historic public gathering concluded a sequence of state ceremonies that opened on Friday with an official reception for foreign envoys and international statesmen. This prominent international representation indicated that the high-level assassinations did not succeed in isolating the Islamic Republic internationally. A highly diverse group of regional and continental leaders arrived in Tehran to extend their condolences, including Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council, Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, and Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif traveled to the capital accompanied by Field Marshal Asim Munir, while Iraq's Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also joined the visiting international cohorts.

High-level diplomatic delegations also arrived from China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, and Namibia. Major multilateral organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), dispatched formal envoys. This extensive international presence underscored a shifting regional landscape marked by strategic alignment and defensive empathy across the Global South. For Iran's regional allies within the Axis of Resistance, the week's events served to confirm that Tehran's overarching geopolitical direction, external defense partnerships, and regional obligations remain completely unaltered by the transition of power.

Furthermore, the smooth constitutional transfer of authority to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, paired with the visible, joint presence of all political and military factions during Monday's march, was highlighted by political analysts as an intentional display of systemic resilience. Within security frameworks, a targeted strike of this magnitude is calculated to trigger administrative paralysis or internal factional discord. However, the meticulous organization of this complex, multi-day funeral sequence demonstrated that the country's institutional and legal mechanisms are designed to absorb severe external shocks. This clear cohesion conveyed a message to both domestic citizens and foreign adversaries that the core administrative and security command structure remains completely functional.

The transnational procession route

The historic Monday procession through the streets of Tehran serves as the operational anchor for an extensive national and regional itinerary designed to honor the late Leader across multiple holy centers. Following the conclusion of the events in the capital on Monday evening, the funeral cortège traveled to the holy city of Qom, where religious seminaries and local citizens will conduct further mass commemoration services on Tuesday.

In an important manifestation of regional solidarity and shared religious ties, the remains are scheduled to be transported to neighboring Iraq on Wednesday. Formal funeral processions will occur within the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, which host the sacred shrines of Imam Ali and Imam Hussein. Iraqi state authorities have already initiated major logistical preparations to accommodate an unprecedented number of participants. Saad Maan, a representative for the Iraqi media committee managing the international event, announced during a press briefing that initial forecasts indicate millions of Iraqi citizens will join the funeral rites. Maan emphasized that all necessary infrastructure, security details, and communication resources have been deployed to ensure a safe procession and comprehensive international media broadcast.

The final phase of this historic journey will occur on Thursday, when the body of the late Leader will return to Iran, arriving in his native city of Mashhad. There, in accordance with his explicit final instructions, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS). This burial will bring a close to an unprecedented week of national mourning.



