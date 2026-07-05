Farewell ceremony in Iran sparks global social media debate

TEHRAN — Iran's farewell ceremonies for the late Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei have become one of the most discussed international events on social media, triggering an unprecedented wave of reactions from political leaders, journalists, commentators and ordinary users across the world.

As funeral processions entered their second day in Tehran, images and videos shared across X, Facebook and Instagram dominated online conversations, with many users describing the ceremonies as among the largest public gatherings in modern history. The discussions extended far beyond Iran, reflecting not only mourning for one of the Middle East's most influential political figures but also the broader geopolitical significance attached to his death.

Videos broadcast by Iranian media and widely reposted online showed immense crowds filling Tehran's Grand Mosalla and surrounding streets as mourners paid their final respects to the martyred Leader and several members of his family who were assassinated alongside him in the U.S.-Israeli strike on February 28.

Many international journalists reporting from Tehran noted exceptionally large public participation in the ceremony.

Among them was CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, who reported live from inside the Grand Mosalla. Sharing videos of mourners filing past the coffins, Pleitgen wrote that Iranian authorities expected millions of people to participate in the ceremonies, while his footage depicted continuous streams of mourners stretching across the vast prayer complex.

Foreign journalists and influencers document events

One of the most widely circulated social media posts came from American political commentator Jackson Hinkle, who traveled to Tehran to attend the ceremonies.

Posting photographs from the funeral procession, Hinkle wrote that he had paid his respect to Ayatollah Khamenei. Additional posts described Khamenei as a leader who defended Iran's sovereignty against foreign pressure, while asserting that "the people of Iran demand revenge."

Several of his messages—including statements such as "Humanity stands with Khamenei," "The world stands with Khamenei," and "No world leader is as beloved as Seyyed Ali Khamenei"—were widely shared by supporters across multiple platforms.

Videos showing Hinkle distributing water and refreshments to mourners inside the Grand Mosalla also went viral, generating millions of views and extensive discussion among both supporters and critics.

Another American journalist posting under the account "Sara | Journalist" (@SanaJournalist1) published photographs from inside the ceremony, writing that she paid her respects to Imam Ali Khamenei at the funeral procession.

"Seyyed Ali Khamenei taught the world: Death before dishonor," The Ohio journalist posts on X.

International media highlight massive crowds

Numerous international media outlets and geopolitical observers focused primarily on the scale of the funeral.

On its X account, Clash Report described the farewell ceremonies as continuing with an "apparently high turnout."

Globe Eye News reported that millions of Iranians had gathered for the funeral.

RT, citing Iran's broadcaster IRIB, likewise reported that millions were attending the farewell procession at Tehran's Grand Mosalla.

Several independent geopolitical analysis accounts—including Megatron, Rizvana Raza and Análise Geopolítica—also shared aerial photographs and drone footage portraying dense crowds throughout central Tehran.

Many users described the funeral as one of the largest public gatherings witnessed in recent decades.

Trump's reported remarks become a central topic

Much of the online debate centered not only on the funeral itself but also on remarks attributed to President Donald Trump.

According to numerous posts shared across X and Facebook, Trump reportedly expressed surprise that large numbers of Iranians were mourning Ayatollah Khamenei, saying he had believed many Iranians opposed him.

Those comments rapidly became one of the dominant themes of online discussion.

Iranian journalist, Roozbeh Alamdari, wrote: Trump said he was “shocked” to see Iranians weep at Khamenei's funeral. “I thought people hated him.”

This is precisely why it is said that only fools start wars. It is a public admission of failure. The president of the world's most powerful country had no understanding of what he was getting himself into. In the end, he only damaged his own reputation while causing immense suffering for us.

But those who encouraged him are even more unfortunate, the journalist added.

The account Sprinter juxtaposed Trump's reported remarks with extensive images of mourning crowds, suggesting the scenes challenged assumptions regarding public opinion inside Iran.

Analyst Ryan Rozbiani as well as InfoGram and Análise Geopolítica similarly argued that the scale of public participation contrasted with expectations expressed by some Western officials.

Several users characterized the funeral as a symbolic response to those assumptions, while critics disputed such interpretations, reflecting the polarized nature of international debate surrounding Iran.

Voices across the Muslim world

Supportive messages also emerged from political commentators, journalists and activists throughout the West and South Asia.

Yemeni journalist Abbas Aldhaleai described the funeral as involving what participants called "the largest human gathering."

Muslim activist Khaled Safi wrote that the ceremony "could be the largest funeral known to humanity in modern history."

Jordanian political analyst Waheed Tawalbeh shared an emotional commentary stating the funeral had strengthened, rather than weakened, Iran's revolutionary movement. His post, widely circulated online, argued that the massive turnout represented a political message extending beyond the funeral itself.

Bangladeshi commentator G Nazmul Hasan described Ayatollah Khamenei as "a symbol of steadfastness and resistance." Iraqi social media user Ahmd alrbyay also praised the “extraordinary loyalty demonstrated during the funeral procession.”

Another widely shared post by Mariya Fimu similarly portrayed Ayatollah Khamenei as a leader remembered for refusing to submit to “Zionist and imperialist forces.”

NOT AI. The crowds are real. I'm here witnessing it all, and it's absolutely insane!!! Social and political commentator Bushra Shaikh wrote, posting photos from the ceremony.

Regional leaders attend Tehran ceremony

Reactions were not limited to social media personalities.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral ceremony in Tehran and later published a post on X expressing condolences on behalf of Pakistan's government and people.

Sharif said Ayatollah Khamenei's leadership and influence would be remembered for generations and noted that he had traveled with a senior delegation that included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior officials.

Qatari Shura Council Chairman Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim also announced his participation in the ceremony.

In a statement posted online, Al Ghanim said he had conveyed Qatar's condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, senior Iranian officials and members of Ayatollah Khamenei's family, expressing sympathy with Iran and its people.

Facebook reactions mirror X discussions

Discussion on Facebook largely mirrored debates unfolding on X.

One widely shared post by Abdur Rahman described the funeral as "one of the greatest funerals the world has ever seen in human history."

Another widely circulated commentary by Mustapha Mohammed Gembu focused on Trump's reported reaction to the funeral crowds before sharply criticizing Washington’s policy toward Iran.

Although such posts reflected personal opinions rather than verified reporting, together they illustrated the intensity of international engagement surrounding the ceremonies.

Interconnected political, military, and security structures

Within Iran, online discussion extended beyond crowd size.

Images showing the attendance of Ayatollah Khamenei's sons, President Masoud Pezeshkian, IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani and senior military officials attracted widespread attention across Iranian social media.

Pezeshkian's pledge to continue the path of the late Leader was extensively reposted by Iranian users.

Political analyst Mehdi Khalaji also became the subject of renewed discussion after older remarks resurfaced online.

In comments widely circulated during the funeral, Khalaji argued that one of Ayatollah Khamenei's most significant achievements had been transforming Iran's leadership model from one rooted primarily in revolutionary charisma into an institutional system based on interconnected political, military, and security structures.

Many users interpreted those observations as suggesting that the funeral represented not merely the passing of an individual leader but the continuation of an established governing system.

Drone display draws worldwide attention

One of the ceremony's most visually striking moments came after nightfall, when coordinated drones illuminated the skies above Tehran to form the image of a giant clenched fist.

Photographs and videos of the display quickly spread across social media platforms.

Numerous commentators interpreted the symbol as representing resistance, national unity, and defiance, while others described it simply as one of the ceremony's most memorable visual tributes.

A Global Conversation

As the funeral ceremonies continue before proceeding to Qom, Karbala, Najaf, and Mashhad, online engagement shows little sign of slowing.

Supportive tributes, political analysis, eyewitness accounts, expressions of grief, and sharply divergent political opinions continue to dominate discussions across multiple languages and platforms.

For supporters, the funeral has become a demonstration of national unity, resilience, and loyalty to the Islamic Republic.

For critics and observers, it has become another focal point in the wider geopolitical confrontation between Iran and its adversaries.

Regardless of political perspective, the extraordinary volume of online engagement has underscored the global significance of the funeral. The combination of millions of mourners, high-profile foreign delegations, extensive international media coverage, and billions of social media

impressions has transformed the ceremonies into one of the most closely watched international events of the year, illustrating how the death of one of the Middle East's longest-serving leaders continues to resonate far beyond Iran's borders.