TEHRAN — The farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, forced an unexpected recalculation across the global press this July.

U.S.-Israeli strategists assumed their illegal late-February war of aggression and assassinations would fracture the Islamic Republic.

Instead, these processions have started to broadcast stabilization and defiance.

Observers noted the dense symbolism embedded in the timing. As CNN highlighted, "[the martyred Ayatollah] Khamenei’s body is scheduled to lie in state on the 250th American Independence Day," turning an imperial milestone into a showcase of Washington's foreign policy failure.

This convergence was amplified by spiritual coordinates; CNN observed the spectacle unfolded during Muharram, a period "deeply associated in Shiite Islam with mourning, betrayal and martyrdom, specifically the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, one of the Shia saints to whom [Ayatollah] Khamenei traces his lineage," transforming public grief into a potent renewal of revolutionary justice.

Truth forcing its way through hostile lenses

Even biased Western networks could not minimize the mobilization.

CNN noted that "safeguarding the Leader’s body, managing the millions of mourners while hosting foreign dignitaries, and orchestrating major events across five cities in two countries is a colossal undertaking," and it will require "an unprecedented security operation" for Iran.

The Guardian, which has a long history of participating in the West's soft war operations against Iran, conceded that "the scale of the six-day funeral has been conceived to relay political and religious messages of resistance to the rest of the world," noting "as many as 30 million people may attend."

Inside Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, popular devotion shattered Western narratives.

Reuters reported that "mourners filed into the vast courtyard of the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, beating their chests, wailing and waving the banners of the Islamic Republic and historic Shiite Muslim martyrs."

The agency noted "women dressed in black chadors wore white visors or held umbrellas to shield from the hot mid-morning sun," while "grown men sat cross-legged, sobbing uncontrollably for long periods."

Reuters captured the ritual continuity, describing a compere encouraging the crowds: "Let us wail! Everybody chants oppressed, everyone says Hussein," invoking historical traditions of sacrifice to anchor the modern struggle against the U.S. and Israel.

This mass participation quickly translated into an explicit popular mandate for retaliation.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that "hundreds of thousands of mourners began a dayslong funeral Saturday for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, beating their chests in sorrow before the glass case containing his flag-draped coffin in Tehran and calling for revenge against Israel and the United States," rhythmically chanting, "Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!"

“Imam Khamenei was our heart, our father, our everything,” mourner Masoumeh Mohammadi told AP. “I still can’t believe they martyred him. We will not rest until we avenge his death.”

Testimonies also underlined a deeply ingrained generational commitment to this war.

Mobina Razaaghi, an 18-year-old student from Isfahan, told Reuters that "only by avenging his blood, demanding justice for it, and ensuring that our Leader's blood is not left unavenged, can this sorrow of the people be somewhat alleviated."

Arash Rahimi, 40, told the agency, "We will certainly avenge his blood... Everyone here has come to avenge the blood of their Leader. As our Leader has said, we have a blood feud with the United States."

Defiance and collapse of the sabotage campaign

This resolve blindsided Western analysts. The Wall Street Journal admitted the ceremonies constituted a "massive show of defiance by the Islamic Republic against the West," set to be "one of the largest gatherings in history."

A translator, Hossein Ansari, noted the crowds would "show to those inside and outside the country that, unlike what is being portrayed in the West, the majority of the people respected him in the country even if they were not that religious."

An unnamed woman characterized the political legacy of Ayatollah Khamenei to the newspaper as "Iran-centrism and resistance against the world’s major powers, in the sense that we should decide our own future ourselves."

Diplomatically, the funeral also exposed the limitations of American leverage.

Despite the reported State Department pressure to deter dignitaries, Al Jazeera reported that "representatives from more than 100 countries” attended the funeral, transforming the capital into a hub of solidarity.

The Financial Times noted the absence of Western diplomats, a detail the Iranian Foreign Ministry turned into pride by confirming no official invitations were extended to Western governments because of their complicity in the illegal U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression against Iran.

'Consolidation of victory' and 'borderless force'

Hebrew-language media outlets acknowledged that the events in Tehran amounted to "the consolidation of Iran’s victory on the battlefield."

Israeli analysts noted that instead of fracturing the state, Western aggression permanently cemented coordination with the Resistance Front, a synergy that "peaked during the U.S. and Israeli aggression."

They described the arrival of foreign delegations, despite American attempts to sabotage the event, as a severe political defeat.

The Iranian mourners' calls for revenge were also significant in the Hebrew-language coverage, with some of them analyzing the myriads of red flags as symbols of the will to avenge the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. They also noted the chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

CNN also acknowledged that "transporting the former Supreme Leader’s body to Iraq serves as a symbol of the Islamic Republic’s self-image as a borderless revolutionary force."

Some Iraqi commentators argued that all regional groups were united in honoring his role in resisting Western aggression.

The New York Times conceded that in modern history, a crowd of this magnitude is virtually unprecedented, recording the funeral as a historic landmark marking the eclipse of unipolar hegemony.