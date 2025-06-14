Israelis in shelters, Iranians in the streets

TEHRAN – What began as a solemn religious gathering in the heart of the Iranian capital erupted into one of the largest anti-Israel demonstrations in recent memory, as millions of Iranians filled the 10-kilometer stretch between Imam Hossein and Azadi squares on Saturday evening.

The major public event named “Iran; Zulfiqar of Ali” began in Tehran simultaneously with similar events held across the country. It was originally organized to commemorate a major Shia religious holiday, turned into a thunderous chorus of defiance and fury, as the crowd reacted to Israel’s recent missile attacks on Iranian soil—an escalation that has left dozens of senior military figures martyred and pushed the region toward the brink of full-scale war.



Talking to the Tehran Times, one of the participants said: “We are followers of the Commander of the Faithful (Imam Ali). We are not fair-weather friends of Iran. We will stand by our country even in difficult times.”

“Death to Israel! Death to Netanyahu!” chanted the crowd. Many of the attendees condemned Israeli strikes and welcomed Iran’s retaliatory missile launches toward Tel Aviv.

Thousands held aloft placards bearing the face of the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside handwritten signs, some of which read “Hard Revenge is Near” and “Tel Aviv Must Burn.”

Among the protesters was 38-year-old university lecturer Samira Farhadi, who attended the event with her two teenage sons. “We came to pray and grieve,” she said, “but how can we not cry out for justice after what they’ve done? Israel killed our commanders, our sons. They will not go unpunished.”

One attendee at the ceremony stated: “We are here to strike a blow to the mouths of America and Israel so they no longer dare to encroach upon our land. A hard revenge must be taken, and Israel should be wiped off the map.”

Nearby, a group of young men dressed in black pounded drums in rhythm with the slogans, their fists raised to the sky. One of them, Mohammad Qadami, 26, called for a full military response. “It’s not just revenge,” he said. “It’s defense. They started this, and now they must feel our wrath.”

On both sides of the streets, thousands of makeshift stalls had been set up to treat people with meals, candies, and beverages.

Another participant said: “After hearing the news of the martyrdom of some of our commanders and military personnel, I couldn’t sleep at all and just kept crying for our martyrs….”

“We are not warmongers. But when they strike our homeland, what else can we do but respond,” said Fatemeh Badran, a 52-year-old teacher from southern Tehran.

Meters away was a group of schoolboys waving Iranian flags while chanting, “Palestine is not alone.”

While the dominant mood was one of fury, not everyone in the crowd called for escalation.

“All the people must unite against Israel. We must stand firmly behind our country. By attending ceremonies like this, we show our support for our homeland and our leadership. God willing, victory is ours, and it will remain so.”

“I came here to declare that I am a soldier of Imam Khamenei, a soldier of Islamic Iran, and ready to sacrifice my life.”

Meanwhile, a retired civil servant urged restraint. “I support the government’s response. We’ve seen war before. It brings nothing but blood and hunger.”

That worry was echoed by a 34-year-old woman, who had brought her elderly parents to the gathering. “My heart aches for our soldiers,” she said, “but my mind fears for our children. If this turns into war, none of us will sleep in peace.”

“I filled up my tank and bought rice, oil, and bread,” said Mahmoud Rezaei, a 45-year-old father of three. “No one knows what tomorrow brings.”

Local bakeries in west Tehran reported record sales. “This reminds me of the war days in the ‘80s,” said Mina Asadi, 62. “Back then, we lived day by day. It seems history is knocking again.”

Also, the father of a five-member family told: “We participate in the Ghadir march every year. I thank the soldiers and military forces of our country for responding to enemy aggression.”

Another participant said: “Let the U.S. and Israel know that their attacks will have no impact on the progress of Iran’s nuclear energy. It is the duty of the Iranian people to support the government and strongly confront the Zionist regime.”

A 14-year-old boy participating in the event said: “This crowd has come to the Eid al-Ghadir celebration to declare that the Zionists don’t dare challenge us.”

A middle-aged woman said: “We stand by the Supreme Leader and will follow him until the very last moment.”

Another attendee noted:

“Being here is our national duty. I tell Netanyahu: your end is near. We continue to stand by our country and our Leader.”

“I wish for even stronger attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Zionist regime. Last night’s strikes were a balm for our grieving hearts,” a young man standing by his wife said.

A young man, reacting to the Israeli regime’s brutal assaults, said: “For 45 years, we’ve been waiting for Israel to make a move so we could bring its destruction closer and closer.”

A cleric present at the gathering said:

“Our dear military personnel are working hard in this hot weather, and we stand in support of the warriors of Islam. God willing, may God, by the right of this sacred day, reveal His hand of power to the nation and bring defeat and misery to the Zionist regime.”

“The message is clear,” said Mohammad Jalali, a seminary student. “We are ready. We are not afraid. And we will not forget.”