New Tehran mural honors Martyred Leader amidst farewell ceremonies

TEHRAN- In convergence with the final farewell and funeral ceremonies for the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a new mural was unveiled at the intersection of Jomhouri and Valiasr avenues on Thursday, featuring the image of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The artwork depicts the evocative phrases "Ya Latharat al-Hussein" (O Avengers of Hussein's Blood) and "Ya Latharat al-Khamenei" (O Avengers of Khamenei's Blood), intertwining the legacy of the Imam of Hussein (AS) with the contemporary martyrdom of the Leader.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Art Bureau, the piece is the latest work by artist Danial Farrokh. The mural titled “Mr. Martyr of Iran,” draws deep inspiration from the spiritual atmosphere and the mourning rituals of the month of Muharram, serving as a visual tribute to the resilience and sacrifice of the leadership.

In a note accompanying the unveiling, Farrokh wrote:

"This year, the cry of 'Our Revenge' has echoed more resonant than ever. The mourning rituals have found a new life, and grief flows through the alleys and hearts more vividly than in years past. The quest for justice for the blood of Hussein (AS) has today become a quest for justice for the blood of Seyyed Ali. We etch your image upon the city's walls, as a reminder that history has placed the responsibility of seeking your justice upon our shoulders."

This latest installation follows the global acclaim of Farrokh's previous work, the “Clenched Fists” mural, which was unveiled at the same site back in May.

The piece depicted the Martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, using imagery of clenched fists and a Quranic verse on divine victory to symbolize national resilience and solidarity. This artistic tribute coincided with the historic surge of the JANFADA grassroots campaign; initiated in response to US-Israeli threats, the movement saw over 31 million volunteers—including more than 60 percent women—pledge their devotion to safeguarding the homeland.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The martyrdom of the Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely the loss of a political figure, but the departure of a spiritual guide whose entire life was dedicated to the pursuit of justice and the liberation of the oppressed. This ultimate sacrifice, born from the depths of a conflict fueled by imperialist ambitions, has left an indelible mark on the collective soul of the Iranian people and the wider Muslim world, transforming a moment of profound grief into a catalyst for renewed resistance and steadfastness.

As the nation prepares for the official farewell ceremonies, a wave of solemnity and devotion is sweeping across the country. These ceremonies, which will see millions of mourners gather in a sea of grief and pride, are expected to transcend mere ritual, serving as a grand manifestation of the people's loyalty and unwavering bond with their leader. The funeral processions will not only be a final goodbye but a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of the Martyred Leader, reaffirming the nation's commitment to the path of truth and dignity in the face of external threats.

SAB/