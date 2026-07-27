2026 Asian Championship to decide Piazza's future with Iran

TEHRAN - The 2026 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship could prove to be a defining moment not only for Iran's national team but also for head coach Roberto Piazza.

Scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan, from Sept. 4 to 13, the tournament carries enormous significance, with the continental champion earning a coveted berth at the Olympic Games. For Iran, success is no longer just about reclaiming Asian supremacy—it may also determine whether Piazza remains at the helm beyond his current contract.

Iran head into the championship under mounting pressure following a disappointing Volleyball Nations League campaign. Piazza's side finished 14th after managing just three victories in 12 matches, suffering nine defeats and narrowly avoiding relegation. The underwhelming performance sparked widespread criticism and raised serious questions about the team's direction under the Italian coach.

Despite the criticism, Iran Volleyball Federation president Milad Taghavi publicly backed Piazza during the federation's general assembly in Hamedan on July 12.

"We fully support Piazza, and he will remain the national team's head coach through the 2028 Olympic Games," Taghavi said. "The success of Iranian volleyball is our priority, regardless of outside criticism."

However, Taghavi's latest comments suggest the federation's position may not be as firm as initially believed.

Speaking on national television this week, he acknowledged that Piazza's long-term future will ultimately depend on results.

"We have less than two months until the Asian Championship. In such a short period, hiring another foreign coach is simply not realistic," Taghavi said. "Piazza's current contract runs until the end of 2026. After evaluating his performance, we will decide whether to activate the extension. Our current plan is to continue with him through 2028."

While Iran will also compete at the Asian Games, Piazza is unlikely to lead the team there because of his club commitments. The Asian Games are not part of the FIVB international calendar, making his presence on the Iranian bench highly improbable.

With that in mind, the Asian Championship has become far more than a continental tournament. It represents a crucial test for both Iran's Olympic ambitions and Piazza's future.

The Italian coach signed what was effectively a 2+2-year agreement, with the federation holding the option to extend the partnership. Whether that option is exercised may now hinge on Iran's performance in Fukuoka.