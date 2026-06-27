Iraq PM reaffirms good-neighborly relations with Iran

TEHRAN– Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Zaidi has reaffirmed that Baghdad's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are founded on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and shared interests, while outlining Iraq's vision for expanding economic cooperation with the United States following the conclusion of American military presence in the Arab country.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Al-Zaidi said his upcoming visit to Washington would mark "a new phase of cooperation" between Iraq and the United States based on mutual interests and respect, rather than serving as a ceremonial visit.

The prime minister announced that the US-led international coalition's combat mission will conclude in September, after which Iraq intends to transition its relationship with Washington from military cooperation to a long-term economic and investment partnership.

"Our objective is to move from a security-based partnership to a sustainable economic partnership that serves the interests of both nations," Al-Zaidi said, noting that Iraq has instructed the ministries of oil, electricity, and communications to prioritize leading American companies in projects related to energy, telecommunications, technology, and infrastructure development.

He added that Iraq's Ministerial Council for the Economy has approved major energy projects involving international firms, including Chevron, Halliburton, and HKN, while opening new opportunities for investment in oil fields and exploration blocks. He also revealed plans for strategic cooperation with Starlink to strengthen Iraq's digital infrastructure.

Al-Zaidi said Baghdad also plans to discuss an Energy and Development Fund with the United States that could support additional oil production ranging from 500,000 to two million barrels per day, depending on market conditions and production capacity, and potentially beyond OPEC quota constraints.

Addressing Iraq's internal security, the prime minister stressed that the state alone must retain the monopoly on the legitimate use of force, while acknowledging the role armed groups had played in combating terrorism. He said the current stage requires all security activities to be conducted exclusively through state institutions.

Reaffirming Iraq's regional foreign policy, Al-Zaidi said relations with Iran are based on good-neighborly ties, mutual respect, and common interests, consistent with Baghdad's approach toward all neighboring countries.

"Iraq accepts dictates from no party," he said, emphasizing that all policy decisions are guided by the principle of "Iraq First."

He further stressed that Baghdad's efforts to deepen economic cooperation with the United States are driven solely by Iraq's national interests and are not directed against any other country.

"Iraq does not pursue a policy of regional alignments or hostility," Al-Zaidi said. "Our country seeks to serve as a platform for dialogue, connectivity, and stability rather than a theater of confrontation."

The Iraqi prime minister also welcomed all diplomatic initiatives aimed at easing regional tensions, including the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.