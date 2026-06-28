Nenad Kljaić officially appointed Iran handball head coach

TEHRAN - Iran Handball Federation has officially appointed renowned Croatian coach Nenad Kljaić as the new head coach of the Iran men's national handball team.

The agreement was formally signed at the Iranian Embassy in Croatia, bringing an end to the federation's search for a new national team manager.

The contract was signed on Friday in Zagreb in the presence of Iran Handball Federation President Alireza Pakdel and Iran's Ambassador to Croatia, Hassan Gharibnejad. According to the federation's schedule, Kljaić will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday, July 1, to officially begin his tenure.

Kljaić is one of the most decorated figures in Croatian handball. During his playing career, he earned 69 international caps for Yugoslavia and 145 appearances for Croatia. His list of achievements includes the Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games, two EHF Champions League titles, and a European Super Cup triumph.

The 57-year-old coach holds the highest international coaching certification (Level A) and previously managed Croatian powerhouse HC Zagreb, guiding the club to the semifinals of European competition.

Kljaić also brings extensive experience in Asian handball. He served as head coach of Saudi Arabia on two separate occasions, leading the team to qualification for the IHF World Championship, a top-four finish at the Asian Championship, and the gold medal at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

At club level, he guided Qatar's Al Rayyan to the runners-up spot in the Asian Club Championship and has also coached Olympiacos of Greece, Al Arabi of Kuwait, and Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Kljaić holds a degree in kinesiology, is fluent in four languages, and serves as an official instructor for international handball coaching courses.

Iran will be hoping the highly experienced Croatian can lead the national team into a new era and strengthen its position among Asia's leading handball nations.