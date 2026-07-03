Iran handball team to participate in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iranian men's handball has received a major boost ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, with the confirmation of the national team's participation in the Games.

The Iran Handball Federation recently appointed Nenad Kljaić as the new head coach of the Iran men's national team. The former Croatian international and Olympic gold medalist brings decades of coaching experience in Europe and Asia, having previously guided clubs and national teams, including Saudi Arabia. His appointment reflects Iran's ambition to strengthen its position among Asia's leading handball nations.

The coaching change comes at an important time for Iranian handball. After initially being left off the country's delegation for the 2026 Asian Games, the men's national team have now been approved to compete. The decision followed the support of Ahmad Donyamali, whose efforts ensured that the team would be included in the continental event.

With the uncertainty over participation resolved, Kljaić can now focus on preparing the squad for one of the most prestigious competitions in Asian sport. The Asian Games will provide Iran with an opportunity to challenge the continent's top teams and improve on its recent performances on the international stage.