Iran boxer Nourani ruled out of 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iranian boxer Mohammad Nourani has been ruled out of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after suffering a serious knee injury.

With the Asian Games approaching, Iran's national boxing coaching staff has been working to identify the strongest possible squad for the prestigious event. However, one of its biggest setbacks is the loss of Nourani, the country's leading 75kg boxer.

Nourani sustained the injury before the World Cup, but his condition worsened during the tournament. Medical examinations later confirmed that he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, ruling him out of the Asian Games.

The injury will require several months of rehabilitation, keeping the 75kg boxer out of competition for an extended period.

The Iranian coaching staff must now decide who will replace Nourani in the squad for the 2026 Asian Games.