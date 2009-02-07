Best wishes to Vingada, Aliabadi says

TEHRAN -- Director of Iran Physical Education Organization (PEO) Mohammad Aliabadi expressed his best wishes on Saturday to Persepolis’ newly-appointed coach Nelo Vingada.

“We don’t interfere in the affairs of Persepolis and Esteghlal. Both teams are affiliated to the PEO but they can make decisions independently,” said Aliabadi.“We will not get in the way of the clubs’ evictions and appointments. Of course, we would rather have the Iranian coaches taking charge of our football teams but sometimes there is no way other than to hire foreigners”, the head of PEO added.Persepolis appointed Portuguese Nelo Vingada as coach on Friday with a 17-month contract