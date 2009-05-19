QOM (IRNA) -- Body of the late Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Bahjat was laid to rest in this holy city on Tuesday. The grand ayatollah died at the age of 96 at a hospital in Qom on Sunday.

A huge crowd of mourning people from all over the country took part in the funeral procession.A large number of Iranian officials, including President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani, several cabinet ministers, theologians and scholars, also attended the ceremony.Grand Ayatollah Bahjat was a very outstanding figure among Shiite Marja Taqlid (sources of religious emulation) in the world.His body was laid to rest in the Shrine of Hazrat Ma'soumeh /SA/ (sister of the 8th Shiite Imam).The great “aalim” (religious scholar) was born in Fouman, Gilan province, and completed his theological studies in the holy city of Qom and other outstanding religious centers in Iraq.He spent all his life studying and teaching other scholars.