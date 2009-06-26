Lebanon assembly reelects Nabih Berri speaker

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon's parliament Thursday elected Nabih Berri as speaker for the coming four years, extending his 17-year leadership of the chamber in a vote that underlined improved ties between rival politicians.

Berri, an ally of the Islamic resistance movement Hezbollah, stood uncontested for the post, reserved for a Shi'ite Muslim according to a sectarian power-sharing system.Ninety of parliament's 128 members voted for the 71-year old, including the Future Movement of Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri.Hariri's “March 14” coalition won a parliamentary majority in a June 7 election, defeating a rival alliance including Berri's Amal movement and Hezbollah, which between them dominate Shi'ite representation in Lebanon.Hariri, 39, is a frontrunner to head the new government. His decision to back Berri is seen as supportive of Lebanon's stability and a further sign of improved ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry was viewed as a major cause of the country's crises in recent years.Addressing parliament after his election, Berri called on Lebanon's politicians to seize “the regional and international moment ... to strengthen Lebanon's peace and stability.”“This requires us to facilitate the establishment of a national government,” said Berri, viewed as one of Syria's closest allies in Lebanon.Speaking after a meeting with Berri Wednesday, Hariri said voting for the Amal leader was a decision that would “strengthen national unity and preserve civil peace.” - Photo: Speaker of parliament Nabih Berri casts his vote during a parliamentary session to elect the speaker in Beirut June 25, 2009. (Reuters/Nabil Mounzer/Pool)