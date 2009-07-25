Commander lauds leader's vital role in thwarting threats

TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior Iranian commander highlighted the significant role played by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in defusing threats against the Islamic Republic.

""Many of the threats posed to the country have been defused due to the wise, scholarly and prompt thoughts and plans of the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei). Although the armed forces have had a role in defusing the threats, all these (achievements) were because of the Supreme Leader's emphasis, recommendations and guidelines,"" the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi said on Saturday.Reminding recent post-election unrests in Iran, Hejazi said, ""During recent events, the Leader's commitment, strength, resistance and insistence on obedience to the law indicated that obedience to the law is the key to the success of the (Iranian) nation.""After incumbent President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was re-elected as the next president of the country with over 62% percent of the votes cast in Iran's 10th presidential election on June 12, supporters of his main rival Mir Hossein Mousavi - who rejected the results - took to the streets of Tehran and other cities in daily rallies.But later, millions of Iranian people as well as the Iranian police and Basij (mobilized volunteers) forces staged a strong presence and ended weeklong demonstrations and unrests.While western media outlets strove to portray the defeated candidates as the opposition to the Islamic Republic, the candidates themselves as well as a large number of senior Iranian officials, including the Supreme Leader, have repeatedly underlined loyalty of all the four nominees to the Islamic establishment.